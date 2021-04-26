WINCHESTER — A fire that appears to have started on a stovetop in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment on the Loudoun Street Mall about 5:40 p.m. Saturday has temporarily displaced residents in 14 apartments, according to Winchester Fire Marshal Jeremy Luttrell.
A ground-floor business directly underneath the apartment, Once Upon a Find, sustained “a lot of water and smoke damage,” he added.
But no people were injured in the South Loudoun Street blaze, and several pets in the apartment where the fire broke out were rescued, Luttrell said.
He estimated that repairs to damage in three or four of the apartments will result in longer displacements for those residents.
Names of all the tenants were provided to the American Red Cross for assistance, but Luttrell did not have an exact number of tenants.
In the apartment where the fire occurred, a smoke alarm alerted a female who was sleeping to the blaze, according to Luttrell, who said the fire started in the kitchen and spread upward to the area between the ceiling of the second story and the floor of the third story.
Although the fire was confined primarily to the kitchen area, the age of the circa 1920 building and its construction made it “challenging” for firefighters to find any interior flames or potential hot spots, he said.
Crews were on the scene until after 10 p.m., Luttrell estimated. He was on the scene until after midnight.
Luttrell said the fact that the building had working smoke alarms played an important role in the building being quickly evacuated.
“It’s kind of a big deal” that everyone was able to escape safely, he said.
The woman in the burning apartment had time to get out with at least one of the pets, but she returned to try to rescue others, which Luttrell said he understands but stressed that once a person is out of a burning building, they need to “stay out.”
Firefighters were able to save the other pets. According to Luttrell, a dog and cats lived at the residence.
Luttrell said he wasn’t sure how much damage was done to the affected properties, but he estimated the apartments probably incurred $50,000 in damages.
