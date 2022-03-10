CROSS JUNCTION — A defective chimney pipe for a wood-burning stove is blamed for a fire that destroyed a home in the 300 block of Sleepywoods Road on Thursday.
The fire was reported at 12:03 p.m. by a neighbor, but Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in an email that the fire began far earlier than when it was discovered. The attic and most of the living space were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 12:08 p.m. No one was in the home when the fire occurred and no one was injured fighting the fire, which was extinguished at 1:13 p.m.
With no nearby fire hydrants, Majchrzak said four tanker trucks, which hold between 1,500 and 3,000 gallons of water, made multiple trips to a pond about 1.5 miles away on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). Between 12,000 and 13,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire.
The fire caused about $200,000 in damage to the one-floor concrete-and-log home located near Beaver Creek Trail and Middle Fork Road. The 1,804-square-foot home was built in 2013 is valued at $169,000, according to county property records.
Chimney fires account for 15% to 20% of county fires annually. Majchrzak recommends annual inspections by a licensed chimney sweeper.
“With all indoor chimneys and wood-burning stoves, components can degrade over time because of age or use or due to faulty installation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.