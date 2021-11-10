WINCHESTER — Three people were displaced by a house fire in the 1700 block of Senseny Road called in at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.
The occupants were outside when firefighters arrived at 12:54 a.m., and no one was hurt in the fire, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue news release. Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in an email that an occupant of the home called 911. He said the fire began in the attic. Firefighters extinguished about 80% of the blaze within 14 minutes of arrival. The fire was extinguished at 2:40 a.m.
The occupants, all of whom are adults, received temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley Chapter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire caused roughly $130,000 in damage to the home, which is located off Greenwood Road and Country Park Drive. The total property value of the home and land is $93,600, according to county property records. The one-floor home was built in 1982 and is owned by Dale E. Wilt and Mary Jane Wilt.
