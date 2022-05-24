WINCHESTER — No one was injured during a small aircraft incident Saturday afternoon at Winchester Regional Airport
Airport Executive Director Nicholas Sabo said on Monday that sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., a plane carrying three people landed roughly at the airport — with the plane's nose wheel collapsing in the process. According to Sabo, the plane’s owner was not based in Winchester, nor was Winchester his destination. However, an issue with the plane prompted the owner to land in Winchester.
“Basically, an airplane’s nose wheel collapsed for some reason unknown at this time,” Sabo said. “Emergency services were called initially as a precaution, but it was quickly canceled because there was no danger with the aircraft. Everybody on board was just fine. They landed on the runway, the nose wheel collapsed. That was the end of the incident.”
Sabo said the plane was towed.
