WINCHESTER — No one was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a Winchester school bus in the 900 block of Berryville Avenue.
The bus carrying 18 students was en route to Handley High School to drop off students when the crash occurred, Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. The crash was reported to police at 7:56 a.m.
Details about the nature of the crash were not immediately available from city police, but the incident involved a Subaru SUV driven by Cristelle Rodriguez Orantes, 53, of Ashburn, who was charged with reckless driving, according to Winchester Police Department Lt. Amanda Behan. Both the school bus and SUV were inoperable from the crash.
Van Heukelum said students were transferred to another bus to get to school, and all parents and guardians were individually notified about the incident. Students were offered counseling services, should they want them, he added.
“We’re just grateful that everyone’s safe,” Van Heukelum said.
