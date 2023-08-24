BERRYVILLE — Amid a proposed job title change, emergency planning and response in Clarke County would still be among Wayne Whetsell’s duties — even if the state doesn’t recognize him for it.
Whetsell is director of the county’s Department of Fire, EMS (emergency medical services) and Emergency Management. Under proposed county code changes, he is to become the department’s chief.
Officials say that change is necessary to put the county in line with state law. In turn, they say, it will be to the county’s benefit if someone should file a lawsuit challenging how an emergency response was handled.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the code changes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Also as part of the code changes, Whetsell is to serve as the county’s emergency management coordinator. County Administrator Chris Boies is to be designated the county’s director of emergency management.
“Responsibilities of the director of emergency management may be delegated at the discretion of the county administrator,” the code would read under one proposed change.
That corresponds to state law for local government structure, as well as the structure of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM). The head of the state department has the title of coordinator. The governor is deemed Virginia’s emergency services director.
Emergency management involves planning and recovery efforts for natural disasters, such as violent storms, as well as ones caused by human mistakes, such as spills of volatile chemicals that endanger public health.
Whetsell said he’s generally the one who handles emergency management matters for the county. For instance, he said, he regularly communicates with VDEM and the county’s three volunteer fire and rescue companies.
Boies usually doesn’t have time for that, according to Whetsell, because of his many other responsibilities.
Various online sources of information about work structures within businesses and organizations show that a director usually is higher on the job ladder than a coordinator, which basically is an assistant to the director.
Despite that, both local officials believe that Whetsell being coordinator and Boies being director of emergency management is proper.
“If there’s a disaster,” Whetsell said, “he’s (the county administrator) going to be making the decisions ... and I’m going to be coordinating (response and recovery) efforts in the field.”
“The county administrator,” said Boies, “can declare a local state of emergency, which then has to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at their next meeting. The coordinator role that Wayne has handles more of the day-to-day activities, which is appropriate given his position.”
According to the county’s website, the Department of Fire, EMS & Emergency Management “coordinates all services of Clarke County’s three volunteer fire and rescue companies as well as all emergency preparedness planning and response for the county.”
State code Subsection 27-6.1 reads that “the governing body of any county, city or town may establish a fire department as a department of government ... (and) the head of such fire department shall be known as ‘the chief.’”
County officials maintain the Department of Fire, EMS and Emergency Management is technically a fire department. Whetsell mentioned, for example, that it employs 16 full-time and 15 part-time, paid firefighter/medics.
It just doesn’t directly respond to fire and rescue calls itself, in contrast to what people often envision when they hear the term “fire department.” Instead, most of its personnel are stationed at the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville, the county’s most centralized volunteer response organization.
As the county department’s chief, Whetsell would not be over the volunteer chiefs of the Enders, Boyce and Blue Ridge fire and rescue companies. Neither would he be involved in making decisions pertaining to those company’s internal operations, he said.
But it would “give me authority to make decisions at the fire ground (scene) in the absence of the volunteer chief” of the company initiating a response, said Whetsell.
“Any recommendations proposed by the chief that will have a substantive impact on the county’s emergency response system or infrastructure impacting service delivery shall be reviewed by the (county’s) Fire and EMS Commission prior to presenting the recommendations to the Board of Supervisors,” one proposed code change reads.
A Fire & Rescue Advisory Group recently was established with a goal of improving relations among the county’s emergency services providers. The group eventually may replace the Fire and EMS Commission.
However, the Sept. 19 hearing — to be held at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court — does not pertain to that matter, Whetsell emphasized.
