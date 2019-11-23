WINCHESTER — An arson charge is pending against a homeless man who authorities accuse of starting small fires in and outside the Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St., which were called in at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday.
No one was hurt in either of the fires, according to a news release on Friday from Caitlin Squires, a Winchester Fire and Rescue Department spokeswoman. Firefighters arrived at 10:14 p.m. and quickly brought the fires under control.
Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Gearhart said in an interview that the man hasn't been charged until he finishes undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Police obtained an emergency custody order and a temporary detention order on the man to allow for an evaluation and treatment. The Winchester Star isn't naming the man because he hasn't been charged.
Gearhart said the man set the fire because he was angry about being denied shelter at the church, which was serving as a temporary overnight homeless shelter for Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter. WATTS, which formed in 2009, operates 20 rotating shelters between November and March. Gearhart said the man was denied shelter due to being disruptive at a shelter last week.
Robyn Miller, WATTS executive director, said the church was evacuated, but the 35 clients, two volunteers and a staff member quickly returned. Miller wouldn't say what the disruptive behavior was that led to the man being denied shelter citing client confidentiality concerns.
