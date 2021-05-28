GAINESBORO — Firefighters prevented a fire in an attached garage from destroying a home in the 400 block of Chestnut Grove Road.
The fire was reported at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire and smoke were coming from the garage when firefighters arrived at 7:01 p.m., according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release. "An aggressive attack" is credited with containing the fire at 7:55 p.m.
Residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived and no one was hurt in the fire, according to an email from Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. Firefighters rescued a cat from the home,
The fire was caused by a lightning strike. It caused about $70,000 in damage to the building and $30,000 in damage to vehicles in the garage.
The 1,572-square-foot home was built in 1979, according to county property records. It is owned by Larry and Renee Norman, and the total property value is $303,000.
