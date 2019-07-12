No one injured in residential garage fire

No one was injured in a garage fire behind a home at 1617 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, that was reported at 5:02 p.m. Thursday. Battalion Chief Jon Henschel said the fire was brought under control at 5:34 p.m. He said there were no vehicles in the garage. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Thursday night. A damage estimate was unavailable. The owners of the home are Francis Olusegun Taiwo and Renee Gunter-Taiwo, according to Winchester property records.
