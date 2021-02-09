021021_wst_trexfirephoto

A 107-foot ladder from the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department's Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. was extended about 30 feet for firefighters to get to a fire at the Trex Co. on Tuesday.

 EVAN GOODENOW/The Winchester Star

WINCHESTER — No one was hurt in a fire called in at 3:52 p.m. at the Trex Co. at 3229 Shawnee Drive. 

Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department Chief Steven Majchrzak said in an email that the fire was contained to a filter receiver system, which is designed to contain dust from the manufacturing process.

Trex bills itself as "the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and a leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products."

A Trex manager wouldn't comment at the scene. 

