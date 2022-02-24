WINCHESTER — No progress was made on Wednesday when the Middletown Town Council met with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to discuss a proposed boundary adjustment that could nearly double the town’s size.
“It’s going to take some work and it’s going to take some time,” board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said.
Middletown wants to expand its borders to the north, south and east to include the following parcels of land:
20 acres for a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads.
5.82 acres at 223 Reliance Road owned by Linda Siversten.
The 116 acres that comprise the campuses of Lord Fairfax Community College and Middletown Elementary School.
101.25 acres owned by trustees for Brian J. Hester and Jason G. Hester.
The 1-acre location of Shaffer’s BBQ at 8140 Valley Pike.
250 acres next to the Interstate 81 interchange at Reliance Road in Frederick County. These properties are owned by Robbie and Amy Molden, the Claytor and Aikens families, and limited liability companies associated with H.N. Funkhouser and Co. and the Aikens Group, both based in Winchester.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said on Wednesday the driving force behind the proposed boundary adjustments are water and sewer. On March 19, the town plans to break ground on a new water and sewer treatment plant that will be able serve properties in and around the town that currently rely on wells and septic systems because the owners cannot connect to the county’s water and sewer lines.
“It would be great to have more customers for the water and sewer treatment plant we’re getting,” Harbaugh said. “It would be great for tax revenues.”
While no one on the Board of Supervisors objected to providing water and sewer services to southern Frederick County, some worried the new plant could spur tremendous growth and erase the small-town nature of Middletown.
Town Council member Stephanie Mitchell shared that concern, saying that expanding the town’s borders and offering water and sewer service to everyone within it would open a Pandora’s box.
“I don’t want to see that way of life destroyed by overgrowth,” Mitchell said.
Another concern shared by supervisors was Middletown’s ability to handle the demands of increased vehicular traffic, especially if land at Interstate 81’s Exit 302 becomes part of the town and attracts industrial and commercial development. That area is also where Sheetz plans to build a travel center with facilities for tractor-trailers.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn suggested making road and interchange improvements now to prepare for future growth, but said he worried how Middletown would be able to afford the upgrades.
Other supervisors, including Opequon District’s Bob Wells, said they were reluctant to give away the county’s land, and they have constituents who have expressed reservations about becoming part of Middletown.
“I’ve got Opequon [District] residents that want to stay in Opequon,” Wells said.
He said he was more interested in working in partnership with Middletown to serve Frederick County properties with the town’s new water and sewer facility, but he wants to minimize any boundary adjustments.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Doug McCarthy said it’s important that Middletown be open to other solutions that could bolster its tax and utility revenues but won’t require doubling the size of the town.
Although nothing was accomplished during Wednesday’s joint meeting, “I think we’re moving ahead in the right direction,” Wells said.
The supervisors and Town Council members agreed to continue discussions but failed to set a date for a second meeting. DeHaven said it will be at least two weeks before that meeting takes place.
Attending Wednesday’s joint meeting in the County Administration Building were Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and members Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy and Josh Ludwig, and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and Town Council members Jeffrey Pennington, Carolyn Aliff, Scott Fink, Shayla Rickard, Carole Snyder Jones and Stephanie Mitchell.
