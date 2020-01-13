WINCHESTER — Ultra-marathoner Brad Hinton didn’t cover any ground when he ran for 24 straight hours, but he got somewhere.
Hinton’s run on a motorless treadmill at Shenandoah CrossFit from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday raised at least $8,000 for homeless women and their children. The money will go for upgrades at the Winchester Rescue Mission women’s shelter at 4 E. Southwerk St., which can accommodate four adults, according to the Rev. Brandan Thomas, mission executive director.
Next month, the mission will open a 15-bed women’s shelter on East Clifford Street.
The money raised by Hinton will help retrofit the Southwerk Street shelter so that four mothers and their children can live there. The shelter currently doesn’t accommodate children.
Thomas said he thought Hinton was crazy when he approached him with the fundraising idea.
“Who’s going to run 24 hours on a motorless treadmill?” Thomas asked. “He’s such an incredible dude.”
Since 2008, Hinton, 43, of Berryville, has run at least 120 ultra-marathons — races that are longer than the traditional 26.2-mile marathon.
While his body and mind are conditioned for long runs outside, Hinton said running on a motorless treadmill is far more difficult because the body must generate more power. His only time off the treadmill was for bathroom breaks.
“You’re pushing you and the machine,” he said Friday as he ran on the treadmill. “It feels very similar, in terms of fatigue, to what you feel when you’re running up a mountain.”
Hinton, who runs 45 to 50 miles per week as well as doing CrossFit workouts three to five times per week, said he wanted to push himself to the limit because he knows firsthand how difficult it is for people to endure the daily hardships of being homeless. He spent the summer of 1988 homeless with his family.
Hinton, the owner of Finish Line Plumbing in Berryville, said his father, who died about 20 years ago, was an alcoholic who had heart disease and lost his job. Hinton said he knows children have no say in being homeless, and he hopes his fundraising run might inspire some homeless people.
On Sunday, Hinton said he was “unbelievably tired” and could barely stay awake, but was grateful to the people who donated money.
“This far exceeds anything we could have ever dreamed of,” he said. “It’s really humbling.”
