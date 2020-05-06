MIDDLETOWN — Town Council isn’t planning on raising taxes or increasing water and sewer rates in fiscal 2021.
During a virtual work session Monday night, council reviewed a draft of the town’s proposed $3.1 million budget for FY21. The budget represents an increase from the current $2.86 million budget, and, according to Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, funds about 95% of the town’s priorities.
“Some highlights are we’ve had a pretty strong year this year, better than the last two years,” Harbaugh told council members during a Zoom video conference. “We are over half-a-million dollars in the black with 16% of the budget year to go, with another billing for water and sewer that we project to be pretty high, so we did pretty well this year.“
Harbaugh said the town’s 15 employees are set to receive 3% salary increases, based upon their evaluations. Some new expenses in the budget include a new police car, a new maintenance truck and sidewalk repairs.
The proposed water, sewer and maintenance budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $1.75 million — up from $1.57 million. Although the amount is higher, Harbaugh said the town’s Finance Committee cut about $45,000 in funding requests from Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield.
Council member Jeff Pennington noted that Middletown doesn’t yet know how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact its revenue stream, which is currently projected to be $2.56 million. Council projected receiving $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, but had received $2.7 million as of April 24.
Harbaugh said temporary business closures, social distancing procedures and job losses arising from the pandemic could reduce revenue from the town’s meals, sales and lodging taxes.
The town was considering making a part-time maintenance employee a full-time staff member of the staff, but Harbaugh said the Finance Committee wants to hold off until the economy recovers from the pandemic, to which council Member Carolyn Aliff said, “I don’t understand what this COVID thing has got to do with hiring somebody full time.” Some council members replied that America is in a recession.
“Carolyn, you are talking about unemployment at 30 million,” Harbaugh said. “Four million unemployment claims last week ...We just have to be ahead of the curve of anything we could expect down the road. You look back at history and what causes recessions, any number of all of the things we are going through can cause them.”
The first and second readings of the proposed budget will take place at Monday’s regular council meeting. The budget will be adopted at the June meeting.
