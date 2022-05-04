MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday night began discussing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Town Manager Rebecca Layman said she expects a balanced budget with no tax increases for town residents.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV noted that projected revenues so far are “exceeding expectations,” which should bode well for the town during the budget process. He also noted the town has exceeded fundraising goals for its Fourth of July celebration, with more than $11,000 raised.
Layman noted the police department is looking to add two full-time officers and a part time officer in fiscal 2023, which would substantially increase employee expenditures from the current $329,178 to a proposed $467,405. But she said one of the proposed positions could possibly be pulled from the budget, as some expected commercial development on the east side of the town — such as a planned Sheetz convenience store — will likely not occur until FY24.
The draft budget won’t be completed until later this month, so it remains to be seen how much it will differ from the $3.4 million budget approved for the current fiscal year. Layman said a public hearing on the budget is slated to take place during the council’s June 13 meeting.
In other business, Layman said three council seats — those held by Scott Fink, Carole Snyder Jones and Jeff Pennington — are up for election on Nov. 8. The filing deadline for candidates is 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
Council members are elected to four-year terms. They run without a party designation on the ballot.
Also, council member Shayla Rickard suggested holding concerts in the town park to give the community something fun to do. The other council members were generally supportive of the idea but recommended that she collaborate with the town police chief to coordinate appropriate times.
Attending the meeting at the Town Hall at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Jeff Pennington, Carolyn Aliff, Scott Fink, Shayla Rickard and Stephanie Mitchell. Carole Snyder Jones was absent.
