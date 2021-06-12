MIDDLETOWN — No tax increases are included in Middletown’s $3.4 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2022.
A public hearing on the spending plan is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the town office at 7875 Church St. A first and second reading of the budget will occur at Monday’s meeting. On June 21, a special meeting will be held to adopt the budget.
The proposed budget represents about a $200,000 increase from the current budget of $3.1 million. Most of the new expenditures are related to water and sewer capital improvements, specifically design work to replace the town’s wastewater treatment plant on Third Street. The town is working toward replacing the plant with one that is more efficient, easier to repair and capable of handling additional capacity. The project’s entire estimated cost is $4.8 million, though construction is not expected to start until next year, according to Town Manager Rebecca Layman.
Earlier this year, Town Council was concerned that taxes might need to be raised, as revenues from the lodging and meals taxes had decreased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. There also was an unplanned $32,000 sewer line repair.
But with the economy turning around, the town’s projected revenues for FY22 are about $3.4 million, allowing for a balanced budget.
“No tax increases, no rate increases, the budget looks very healthy,” Mayor Charles Harbaugh said at a Town Council work session on Monday.
Middletown hasn’t had a real estate tax increase since 2012. The town’s real estate tax rate is 10 cents per $100 of assessed value.
