”News hath arrived that our good cousins in the North, Laird Wulfric Grimbeald and Lady Theodora Quennell, are come to visit from The Highlands and Isles to pay their homage to the Crown. Let there be a grand table and a passage of arms to mark the reunion and see what word comes from Scotland for we have heard rumors of rebellion.”
CLEAR BROOK — The Baron and Baroness Adela of Ravenwood, otherwise known as the spousal team Jill and Robert Edlich of Frederick County, invite all to come to Ravenwood Faire this Friday through Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds to find out what happens next.
If you have ever wanted to eat like a Viking, visit a barbarian encampment, shoot an arrow like a crossbowman, learn a medieval dance, drink mead in a medieval tavern, watch a craftsman shape copper or talk to an ancient alchemist — this is the festival for you. Maybe you want to hear the deep sound of metal bagpipes and a war drum and then mosey over to a dog circus while gnawing on a turkey leg. You can do all of that at the Ravenwood Faire, and you don’t even need a time machine to travel back 1,000 years.
More than 100 vendors plan to set up shop at Ravenwood Faire. There will be two main taverns among the multiple eateries, entertainment stages, wandering reenactors and four encampments — Barbarian, Medieval, Viking and Raven’s Roost. As you wander around the village, expect to hear a few “Huzzahs!” from the costumed festival goers for whom this is a joyous social gathering. (“Huzzah” is a word thought to originate in the 1500s. It’s an exclamation used in a celebratory way.)
By paying attention to the details of dress and comportment and “living like the locals” for a few hours, you’ll learn how a village — a medieval village in this case — can make a difference. At the hands-on demonstrations about day-to-day customs, crafting, cooking and playing, you’ll likely learn a few things while having a good time, says festival founder Jill Edlich (the Baroness).
The element of play and education is important to Edlich. There is no need to be an expert in medieval history to attend. Everyone is welcome at the Ravenwood Faire. She says one of the main motivations for her and other volunteers is bringing medieval history alive for people of all ages.
Costumes are definitely welcome. And while you don’t have to get dressed up, Eldich says it makes it fun. Multiple vendors will have handmade pieces for purchase. While there is no pressure to dress a certain part, Eldrich says, “I guarantee that at the end you will have a costume planned for next year. You get hooked. You’re constantly adding a piece or a garment, playing with garb, evolving. You could start as a wench and become a princess.” For the first time, this year’s festival will feature costume rentals if festival goers want to test drive a “Renny” (short for Renaissance reenactor) outfit.
Another addition this year will be more reenactors wandering the streets of the village. Edlich says she recently spent time attending other festivals and enjoyed interacting with reenactors who were simply playing on the street. She and other volunteer organizers put out a casting call to recruit about 25 people to take on characters and interact with the public in a playful way. In addition, many vendors, craftspeople and campers will be accessible and able to talk the talk and walk the medieval walk.
Edlich says she is often mesmerized by the glassblower at work. And she notes the complex skill demonstrated by the stain glass crafter, blacksmith and others. “I love the educational portion of it,” she says. “I love when people come out of the village and feel like they got something out of the it.”
Ravenwood Faire’s commitment to education runs deep. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Ravenwood Foundation that was set up to educate youth. Eldich hopes to develop consistent programming for 12 to 17 year olds in the Winchester area who, she believes, could use more options when it comes to activities beyond traditional sports.
The ultimate Ravenwood Faire goal would be to acquire a piece of property. Edlich says she would like to have the village up and running for a few weeks, instead of only on a single weekend. The rest of the year, the land could host educational camps and after school activities focused on medieval times. According to Edlich, there are likely collaborative relationships that can be developed in the community to help achieve these goals.
She lights up when talking about a recent trip to The Independent School of Winchester. “We got lucky! We got invited to talk. So, we dressed up in our garb and did a lesson on heraldry. We were able to talk to the students about shields and the concept of emblems. We related it to modern day and how we understand a little bit about each other through the emblems we wear on our clothing and bodies,” Edlich says.
Ravenwood Faire volunteers have been working hard to get word out in the community about the weekend event and the organization. Edlich says having a social media presence is good. But, they knew they could do more. So, the group entered the Newtown Heritage Festival Parade in Stephens City this year. They brought horses “because everyone loves seeing horses,” she says, and decorated a float with royal thrones.
“We were surprised when they came around at the end of the parade and awarded us ‘Most Original Float!’ It was great. So, we already signed up to do the Middletown Christmas Parade. We love handing out all of the crowns we have,” says Eldrich. The Baronness says costumed Ravenwood people have been known to occasionally be seen wandering around Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall on weekend evenings, too.
Camaraderie, community and connection are important to the festival organizers. She hopes that bringing people to the medieval village serves an additional purpose. Another portion of the proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org).
October not only provides potentially nice weather at the top of Virginia for the festival, according to Edlich, it is also Breast Cancer Awareness month, so fundraising is fitting. One in 8 women will experience some form of breast cancer during their lifetime, according the American Cancer Society. The disease affects men as well. According to the American Cancer Society website, cancer.org, about 2,710 new cases of breast cancer in men are expected in the U.S. this year.
However, it goes deeper than that. Eldrich was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) a handful of years ago. DCIS is a non-invasive form of breast cancer. At the time of her diagnosis, she had a mock-up on her computer of the Ravenwood Faire website. It had been sitting there for a while. When she understood what decisions she would be facing regarding her diagnosis, it “kicked her into gear,” she said.
Eldich says if the worst happened, she “didn’t want to be the person who never followed through with their dream.” So, she took her computer with her to the hospital when she had her various surgeries. The Ravenwood Faire project kept her going. The brewing cancer was stopped and a medieval festival with a philanthropic bent was born.
The emphasis on philanthropy and community outreach is important to many of the volunteers, vendors and reenactors. Laura Daly-Barrett is a local school bus driver during the week, but takes on another role in transportation during her free time. She plays the character of First Ravenwood Rider, Mistress of the Baroness’s Horses Lady Alienor de Bathe. Daly-Barrett and her mare Grace have competed in medieval games (mounted archery and challenges using swords and lances) for more than 12 years in four different states.
Daly-Barrett says one of the things that draws her to the Ravenwood Faire is Eldrich’s effort “to promote local talent and help provide for local needs.” The equine mistress hopes to continue involvement with Ravenwood Faire beyond this weekend and develop an ongoing relationship working with Edlich and other volunteers to organize a Ravenswood Faire fundraising project to support local animal shelters.
Ravenwood Faire organizers seem to be pretty good at building community and sustaining relationships. Brandy Dorsch, who owns Hello Haberdashery, has been there from the start four years ago and says, “Ravenwood is special because it really feels like you’re part of a giant family.”
The hat maker will offer a variety of items for sale at the faire, including headwear for riders, pirates, cavaliers, princesses and more. Dorsch’s husband Daniel and son Balin are also part of the Ravenwood cast. Those exploring the village will find Daniel roaming the streets offering poetic musings and selling flower crowns.
“We love seeing all our good friends,” says Dorsch, “those we look forward to seeing every year and those we can’t wait to meet for the first time.”
Among the medieval-style craft and food vendors, there will be more modern offerings as well. Young children can enjoy crown making and a bouncy castle. And while it might be anachronistic to follow up your festival burrito with a fistfuls of kettle corn, the goal is to have something for everyone.
When asked why Eldrich, herself, wasn’t dubbed the Queen of Ravenwood Faire, she laughed. “It’s hard to be attending to the festival as a queen when you’re the person who has to get to the ticket booth to fix a problem. I mean, someone has to run and get the paper towels and those kinds of things!”
It’s that spirit of stepping up and stepping in when needed that has allowed Eldrich and the rest of the team help Ravenwood Faire thrive from its first season in 2019, persist through COVID restrictions and return with force this year.
“This area likes reenactments. People like to dress up for historical reenactments. It’s an awesome community. People want to help and want you to succeed here,” Eldrick says.
She radiates energy when she says “last year’s festival had about 3,000 people. This year we’re shooting for 5,000.”
For more information, visit ravenwoodfaire.us.
