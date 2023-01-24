RICHMOND — Noah and Charlotte were the most popular names for babies born in Virginia in 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records.
Rounding out the Top 15 names for boys in 2022 are James, Liam, William, Henry, Theodore, Oliver, Elijah, Levi, Benjamin, Owen, John, Jack, Asher, and Lucas. For girls, after Charlotte, 2022’s top popular names are Olivia, Ava, Amelia, Emma, Harper, Evelyn, Eleanor, Sophia, Elizabeth, Lilly, Abigail, Riley, Nora, and Chloe.
The number of babies born in Virginia in 2022 is still being counted, but 95,618 were born in the commonwealth in 2021, and the Office of Vital Records estimates last year’s numbers will be similar.
Half a century ago in 1972, VDH data shows that Michael and Jennifer were the most popular names for baby boys and girls born that year. James, Christopher, David, Robert, John, William, Brian, Jason, Kevin, Jeffrey, Charles, Richard, Matthew, and Thomas fill out the rest of the Top 15 for boys’ names in 1972. Among girls in 1972, the rest of the Top 15 include Kimberly, Amy, Angela, Melissa, Lisa, Michelle, Tammy, Mary, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Heather, Susan, and Karen. Information about popular names in each of the 50 states going back to 1960 is available from the Social Security Administration by using its Popular Names by Decade tool.
Office of Vital Records data also reveals other interesting information about 2022 births.
The most births occurred in August with 8,917 babies delivered, with Aug. 17 seeing the most number of babies born — 359.
Fridays are the busiest day of the week in Virginia delivery rooms: 14,429 babies were born on a Friday in 2022; Sundays, on the other hand, are the slowest days of the week, with only 8,746 born on a Sunday in 2022.
There were 1,344 sets of twins born in Virginia in 2022, while there were 19 sets of triplets born in the state.
And on New Year’s Day 2022, 178 new Virginians came into the world.
