BERRYVILLE — Sunday night, Noelle Whalen was ecstatic to be crowned Miss Clarke County Fair 2023.
“I’m very happy,” the 16-year-old. “I’m so excited.”
Noelle, the daughter of Michael and Gabrielle Whalen, is a rising junior at Clarke County High School. She plans to pursue a career as a pediatric intensive care nurse.
She enjoys raising animals as a 4-H member. She hopes to promote agricultural activities during her year-long reign, she said.
At this year’s fair, Noelle is showing piglets and dairy cows. But next year, “I hope to show everything in the barn,” she said.
First runner-up in the scholarship pageant was Kaia Meyer, 19, the daughter of Dayna Lawson. She is a Shepherd University student. Second runner-up was Kendyl Lambert, 17, the daughter of Darren “Fly” Lambert and Cheri Lambert and a rising senior at Clarke County High School.
Giving up her crown was Miss Clarke County Fair 2022 Kaylee Anderson. She said the past 12 months, during which she took part in many special events and met a lot of new people, have been “a year I’ll never forget.”
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” she said of her reign ending. “I’m sad to let it go.”
Still, she’s glad that Noelle now will be able to have fun in similar ways as she did, she said.
Saniyah Caldwell, 14, was crowned Junior Miss Clarke County Fair 2023. She’s the goddaughter of Alyson Dovel and a rising sophomore at Clarke County High School.
Bella Orndorff was the first runner-up for Junior Miss. Second runner-up was Lillian Moorcones. They, too, are rising sophomores.
Emily Vincent, who until Sunday night held the title, said the past year has been “the best Junior Miss Clarke County experience I could ask for.”
As a 4-H and FFA member, her past fair experiences involved showing animals. During the past year, however, “I’ve had the pleasure of viewing Clarke County through an entirely different lens,” she said, such as by meeting new people and learning new things about the county.
Mackenzie Knight, 10, was crowned Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County 2023. She’s the daughter of Travis and Mandy Knight and a rising fifth-grader.
First runner-up in the Pre-Teen competition was Mikayla Gray, a rising sixth-grader. Sydney White, a rising eighth-grader, was the second runner-up.
Last year’s Pre-Teen winner, Lacie Warfield, congratulated Knight on winning the title.
All three pageants were held shortly after the official opening ceremonies for the 68th Clarke County Fair, continuing through Saturday at the fairgrounds just west of Berryville.
The fair is organized by the Clarke County Ruritan Club.
“I feel it’s one of the best fairs in the state of Virginia,” fair Chairman Tom Cather said during opening remarks.
“It’s the premiere event in our county,” said Bev McKay, White Post District member of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. “There’s something here for everyone to enjoy,” from agricultural exhibits to carnival rides.
“It’s a tradition in Clarke unlike any other,” said Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Rick Catlett.
Catlett noted that learning to raise animals, and then showing them at the fair, helps students both personally and academically.
“Just having fun with friends and family,” he said, “students gain valuable life skills.”
Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold thanked the many volunteers who organize and work at the fair annually.
He added that “one of the best things about the fair is it brings us all together.” People see their friends and neighbors, some of whom they might not have seen for a while, he said.
Catlett mentioned that Clarke County natives who now are scattered throughout the nation often come back home to attend the fair.
Temperatures this week are forecast to rise into the mid- to upper 80s. Numerous food concessions are on site, and they have plenty of cold drinks to help visitors cool off in the heat.
But “I hope to see you over at the chicken dinners,” Boyce Mayor Zack Hudson told fair-goers. He was referencing the barbecue meals served by Ruritan members at 5 p.m. daily.
