WINCHESTER — Nominations are being accepted for the seventh annual Valor Awards, which recognize people in the community who help save the life and limb of their neighbors.
Sponsored by the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Valor Awards honor public safety personnel and ordinary citizens for courageous and often lifesaving actions.
“We’re really encouraging the community to take the time to nominate somebody,” said Ashley Miller, the chamber’s director of marketing and communications.
Each year, awards have been given to local fire, police and rescue workers who have committed extraordinary acts.
There are citizen awards as well. Last year, an award was given to Molly McCabe, a 3-year-old girl who called her mother on FaceTime, a video-calling iPhone feature, after Molly’s father suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in his brain. Molly’s prompt call on July 4 is credited with helping save Trevor McCabe.
“That’s the kind of thing we’re looking for,” Miller said. “Look for those people who go above and beyond.”
Award categories include the citizens award, lifesaving award, and the “awards of valor.” Each will acknowledge acts committed between July 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019.
Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 30 and winners will be announced in September.
A ceremony and dinner will be held at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center on Nov. 1. Tickets are $50 per person, with proceeds going to the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation.
Nomination forms and event registration can be found at regionalchamber.biz/the-valor-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.