WINCHESTER — The Village at Orchard Ridge retirement community in Frederick County is seeking nominations for its 2021 Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards.
The awards celebrate the achievements of people age 70 and older who are making a difference in the community and in the lives of others. They also aim to combat stereotypes about being a senior citizen.
Nominations are being accepted in seven categories:
• Intellectual Growth
• Fitness and Health
• Social and Community Involvement
• Spiritual Expression
• Creative Engagement
• Environmental Awareness
• Vocational Connectivity
“In a time where all of us in society have faced unprecedented upheaval, social isolation and change due to COVID-19, older adults have been hit especially hard by this pandemic,” Rebeca Lipscomb, event chair, said in a news release. “We’ve been inspired by older adults’ courage and optimism in facing this public health threat and continuing to find ways to be of service to their neighbors and fellow man. We are thrilled to present the Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards once again in 2021 to highlight positive stories showing how adults are improving the lives of others in their communities.”
This will be the second time The Village at Orchard Ridge has hosted the awards program since launching it in 2019. The pandemic cancelled last year's awards.
Nominees will be announced Sept. 16 at The Chapel at Orchard Ridge. The winners will be announced at an Oct. 14 luncheon at The George Washington Hotel.
Deadline for nominations is Aug. 2. Nomination packets are available to download at: www.thevillageatorchardridge.org/stellar7over70.
