WINCHESTER — Nominations for the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Greater Good Awards are being accepted through Jan. 29.
Nominations for Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging Leader, Citizen of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year can be made by completing a nomination form on www.regionalchamber.biz before the Jan. 29 deadline. Forms also can be picked up at the chamber office at 407 S. Loudoun St.
Winners of the awards will be announced during the Greater Good Awards, which will be held March 18. Details for the event will be made available on the chamber’s website once they are decided.
“The Greater Good Awards gives the community the opportunity to applaud the efforts of our outstanding business community and the contributions they make to the quality of life in the Top of Virginia,” Top of Virginia President and CEO Cynthia Schneider said. “By participating in the nomination process the community can add their voice to this celebration of good news from 2020.”
All nominees must meet specific criteria for consideration, including proof that they have made a “significant contribution to the local community or experienced significant growth in their business.”
Each business or organization must have been in business in the community for a minimum of three years and be a member of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber. Individual nominees must be at least 21 years old, with Emerging Leader nominees under the age of 40, and lived and worked in the Top of Virginia area for the previous three years. Emerging Leader nominees should be employed by a chamber member business or organization.
The nominees will also be judged on community involvement, ethics/character, leadership, creativity, economic impact and growth.
Last year’s winners included: Dr. Dave Miles, Dr. Dave Leadership Corp., for Entrepreneur of the Year; L'Auberge Provencale Bed & Breakfast for Small Business of the Year; Navy Federal Credit Union for Large Business of the Year; Charles Harbaugh IV for Emerging Leader and Cary Dunston for Citizen of the Year.
