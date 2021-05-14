WINCHESTER — Do you know an excellent teacher at Garland Quarles Elementary School?
If so, consider nominating them for the annual Stewart Bell “Excellence in Teaching” Award.
The award gives a cash honorarium to a Winchester Public Schools teacher each year. One of the division’s seven schools is selected annually to have its staff considered for the award, and this year’s award recipient will be selected from Quarles.
Nominations are open to the public. Nomination forms can be obtained at the division’s Central Administration Office, the Quarles School office or online at the WPS website (http://www.wps.k12.va.us) and click on “Schools” to find Quarles.
The deadline for nominations to be submitted is June 18.
The Handley Board of Trustees oversees the award and has appointed Committee Chair Perry McAlister, School Board member Mike Birchenough and Quarles parent R\representative Nancy Barahona to select the winner.
The award was first established in 1985 by former Winchester Mayor Stewart Bell Jr. through a $20,000 endowment intended to reward “exceptional performance in classroom teaching.” The division awarded the first grant in 1997.
Bell was also a teacher and principal. He created the award “to honor those individuals whose interest, enthusiasm, and support of children may influence them positively for the rest of their lives.” Classroom teachers, librarians and counselors are eligible for the award.
Award criteria includes that the teacher “successfully reveals to the students the nature and possibilities of the world in which they live; helps maturing students discover their own interests, strengths and weaknesses; challenges each student to adopt standards and goals for productive life suitable to his/her interests and capabilities; and assists and motivates students to develop accordingly.”
Last year’s recipient was Matthew Reames, a math teacher at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School.
This year’s recipient will be announced at the WPS convocation in August at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
