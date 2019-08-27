WINCHESTER — The Village at Orchard Ridge retirement community wants to crush stereotypes about what it means to be a senior citizen with a new awards event designed to celebrate achievements of people over age 70.
The Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards will highlight the impact senior citizens have made locally.
“We are inspired by the contributions of seniors every day and see how people over 70 are making a huge difference in their communities and in the lives of others,” Melissa Fortner, executive director at The Village at Orchard Ridge in Frederick County, said in a news release. “We feel the Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards give us an important platform to fight ageism by showing that age is not a barrier to leading an impactful life.”
Adults 65 and older are the fastest-growing segment of the local population, according to census data.
Rebecca Lipscomb, sales director at The Village at Orchard Ridge, said people over 70 make significant contributions to their communities. Many seniors organize programs, volunteer, teach and make change happen.
“Impact is ageless,” Lipscomb said.
Nominees must be over 70 and reside in Winchester, Frederick County or Clarke County. Nominations will be accepted through Sept 6. and must highlight ongoing achievements in one or more of the following categories:
Intellectual growth
Fitness and health
Social and community involvement
Spiritual expression
Creative engagement
Environmental awareness
Vocational connectivity
Anyone who wants to submit someone’s name for consideration must get permission from that person.
Nominees will be revealed at a reception at The Village at Orchard Ridge on Oct. 10. The Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards will culminate at a ticketed luncheon on Nov. 7 at The George Washington Hotel, where all winners in the award categories will be announced.
For more information, email stellar7over70@thevillageatorchardridge.org, call 540-431-2793 or visit www.thevillageatorchardridge.org/stellar7over70.
