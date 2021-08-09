WINCHESTER — Roughly 1,000 people gathered in Old Town Winchester Saturday for a parade and barbecue commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The events were spearheaded by the Tunnel to Towers foundation, a New York-based nonprofit that honors first responders and military personnel. Saturday’s event was part of the Tunnel to Towers Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen. The 537-mile walk involves Tunnels to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller traveling over 500 miles from Washington, D.C., to Manhattan, N.Y. to honor the heroism of first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. Siller began his walk on Aug. 1 in Washington D.C., and Winchester was his first stop. He told The Star that Winchester was “the essence of America” and commended the area’s enthusiasm for first responders.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper said he was honored that Siller chose Winchester as his first stop. Piper said 9/11 had a “profound effect” on all law enforcement and first responders working that day. He said having commemorative events is critical to ensure the sacrifices made that day are not forgotten.
“It’s important for the city and for our local first responders to know that even though there’s sometimes national noise with people upset with public safety and law enforcement, that it’s events like this that really remind us that people do care about the important cause that we have and the mission we have of protecting this community,” Piper said.
The parade began at 11 a.m. at North Cameron Street and Rouss Avenue, next to Rouss City Hall, and looped around the Loudoun Street Mall. The parade participants included City of Winchester Pipes & Drums, VFW Post 2123, Team Rubicon USA, Heroes on the River, Strasburg Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, City Council, Shawnee Fire Company, and the VFW Honor Guard.
After the parade, the crowd gathered behind Rouss City Hall for a ceremony, where event organizers spoke about the foundation’s history. Frank Siller created the organization in memory of his brother Stephen Siller, a New York firefighter who died during the Sept. 11 attacks while trying to save people from the World Trade Center.
“We cannot forget what happened 20 years ago when some crazy people thought they could change America,” Frank Siller said. “They will never change America. When they flew those planes into the Twin Towers and went down into the Pentagon, they didn’t divide us; they united us.”
Siller said he and the foundation promise to take care of the families of first responders and others who have died for the country. Since its founding in 2001, the nonprofit has raised nearly $250 million for assistance programs, including an ongoing initiative to pay off the mortgages of families whose loved ones died while helping others. This year, the foundation is paying off the mortgages of 200 homes.
“I’d walk to the end of the earth to make sure that we will never forget those great heroes that died on 9/11 and the families that were left behind,” Siller said.
During Saturday’s event, Siller highlighted three local families that the foundation is helping:
- Thomas Frazier, father of fallen Artesia Police Department Corporal Thomas Frazier
- London Brown, who lost her fiance, Logan Young, who was a firefighter, and Senior Airman in the U.S. Airforce
- U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Logan Brokaw.
The foundation is paying the mortgages for both the Frazier and Brown families and provided a smart home for Brokaw and his family. Both Frazier and Brown shared their appreciation for the foundation’s assistance.
“I have no words for how blessed our family feels to have met Frank and to have such a gift that we have from this Foundation,” Brown said. “I want to thank all first responders, everyone who served, and I want to say we miss Logan.”
Frazier praised the foundation and took comfort knowing his grandchildren have a place to stay.
During the ceremony, Winchester City Administrator Dan Hoffman committed to always supporting first responders.
“On the morning of September 11, 20 years ago, I was in lower Manhattan working, and from the rooftop of my office building, I watched with my own eyes the towers fall and could feel the jet wash and the fighter planes as they buzzed the city,” Hoffman said. “I was one of the lucky ones that day that was able to wade through a throng of people away from Ground Zero while the first responders walked towards it to try to get a handle of the situation. It’s a daily reminder for me every time I see one of my firefighters or one of my police officers that the sacrifices they make every day impact not just them but their families.”
After the ceremony and barbecue, Siller continued his walk, passing through Gainesboro. Later this week, he will walk through Slanesville and Gore, West Virginia, and continue across the Maryland border. Tunnel to Towers will host another parade featuring first responders, local officials, and residents on Aug. 14 in Cumberland, Maryland.
For more information on the Never Forget Walk and the Tunnel to Towers foundation, visit t2t.org. Kern Motor Company in Winchester helped sponsor the local stop.
