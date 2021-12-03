WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars, a Winchester-based nonprofit formed earlier this year to help area students land good-paying jobs after graduation, will sponsor tonight’s basketball game at Handley High School to help inform the community about its mission.
All Winchester Public Schools students will be admitted to the game between Handley and Skyline High School free of charge. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Opportunity Scholars, located at at 918 S. Braddock St., provides career education and professional training options for the approximately 45% of local high school students who do not plan on attending college or enrolling in a trade school. Participants are expected to work in the Winchester area and reimburse the nonprofit for training expenses, but payments are reasonable and aren’t collected until students are earning at least $35,000 a year.
Opportunity Scholars puts young people on career paths for a wide array of professions ranging from welding, plumbing, construction management and electrical work to software development, teaching, nursing, accounting, law enforcement and more.
Program participants who are currently enrolled in training courses at Lord Fairfax Community College and Shenandoah University, as well as counselors from Opportunity Scholars, will be at tonight’s game to answer questions from interested students and their families.
For more information about the organization and its local career-training initiatives, visit opportunityscholars.org.
