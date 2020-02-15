WINCHESTER — Imagine being interviewed by a stranger who asks highly personal questions about your life, knowing that he or she can shut down every goal you have for the future just because your answers don’t meet his or her expectations.
Anyone who has applied for United States citizenship doesn’t have to imagine this scenario — they’ve already experienced it.
Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, with support from United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) and First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, offers classes throughout the year to prepare aspiring Americans for the stressful application and interview process overseen by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Citizenship and Immigration Services.
On Wednesday evening, inside a conference room in the Our Health complex on North Cameron Street, a half-dozen adults whose citizenship interviews are rapidly approaching received valuable advice from three local residents who have already been through the naturalization process.
The first was Nadine Pottinga, president and CEO of the United Way NSV and a native of England who became a U.S. citizen just four months ago.
As the head of one of Winchester’s largest nonprofits, Pottinga frequently speaks to crowds of people. Regardless, she said she was extremely nervous when she sat down with an interviewer whose questions ranged from how well she could speak English to asking if she had ever been tortured or affiliated with a terrorist group.
“Growing up with immigrant parents, you’re somewhat taught to fear the government,” Pottinga told attendees at Wednesday’s citizenship class. “’Always have your papers.’ ‘Don’t say anything until you’re asked.’”
Fortunately, her initial fears were unwarranted.
“They couldn’t have been nicer,” Pottinga said. “Try not to be nervous, or at least as nervous as I was.”
Diana Patterson, a native of El Salvador and a board member with Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, also earned her U.S. citizenship a few months ago.
“I naturalized at the Fairfax office [of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Patterson told the class. “The manager of the office was there that day, and he himself was a naturalized citizen ... and my [interview] officer was of African descent. It was very encouraging to see that they were empathetic. They made me feel very welcome and very comfortable.”
The third panelist on Wednesday was Irina Khanin, an attorney who became a naturalized U.S. citizen about 30 years ago, shortly after her family emigrated from what was then the Soviet Union.
“Finding an organization or someone who is knowledgeable about the process is so very helpful,” Khanin said.
The purpose of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area’s citizenship classes is to prepare immigrants to meet with a Citizenship and Immigration Services interviewer who will gauge their English-speaking skills, verify information on their applications and test their knowledge of civics.
In order to qualify for citizenship, a person has to be 18 or older, in possession of a green card for at least five years (three years if married to a U.S. citizen), a resident of the United States, able to demonstrate basic English reading and writing skills, capable of demonstrating basic knowledge about U.S. history and government, willing to take an oath of allegiance to the U.S., and more.
Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area spends months working with prospective citizens to help them ace their interviews. Even if something goes wrong during the application and interview process, the nonprofit can connect its students to outside experts who can step in and remedy most problems.
“There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes,” Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area Executive Director Mark Sieffert said. “If something is confusing or not clear, we hopefully can help.”
In the end, the panelists said on Wednesday, all the time and stress involved in earning citizenship is well worth it.
“I was so emotional, I could barely get some words out,” Khanin said about the naturalization ceremony attended to became a full-fledged citizen of the United States. “I didn’t expect it to effect me the way that it did.”
“The ceremony was absolutely amazing. There were over 200 people from 50 countries that day,” Patterson said. “It opened a lot of doors for me.”
For Pottinga, one of the biggest benefits of obtaining U.S. citizenship was getting the right to vote.
“I have all the election dates in my calendar,” she said. “It’s so cool.”
“We can’t complain about things we don’t like if we don’t vote,” added Khanin, a Democrat who campaigned unsuccessfully last year for the 29th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Running for office is important, but voting is absolutely essential.”
To learn more about Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and its citizenship classes, visit lvwa.org.
