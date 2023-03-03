WINCHESTER — It has been a year and a half since the family of Katie Teets Bradshaw announced plans to open Katie's Comfort House in the Winchester area. Today, the nonprofit organization is well on its way to reaching its startup funding goal of $1.5 million.
"We're getting there pretty quickly," Michael Teets, Bradshaw's brother, said on Wednesday.
When the nonprofit initiative launched in August 2021, organizers thought it would take five or six years to raise the $1.5 million. However, Teets said the public's response to the cause has been so positive, they're on track to raise the money in half the time they expected.
Bradshaw, a Frederick County resident and registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center, was 28 when she succumbed to breast cancer on June 25, 2021.
During Bradshaw's final hours, her family crowded around her bedside in the hospital where she worked. Her mother, Julie Teets, said the crushing sadness of watching her daughter die made her desperate to leave Bradshaw's hospital room for a minute or two so she could go outside and compose herself. But Winchester Medical Center is a large facility and it would have taken much longer than one or two minutes to reach the building's exit, so she stayed in the room to ensure she would be there when Bradshaw drew her final breath.
From tragedy came hope, because it was then that the concept of Katie's Comfort House was born.
The Teets family wants to open a facility in close proximity to Winchester Medical Center where dying people can be taken in their final days or hours and be joined by loved ones in a comfortable, home-like setting. Every apartment in the building would have a door leading outside, so someone who needs to step away and catch their breath can do so while still being seconds from the patient. There would also be areas in each apartment where family members could rest or sleep.
"We have a 15-member board and there are some great minds behind all of this," Julie Teets said on Wednesday. "It's going to be no different than being at home, but we'll have all the conveniences and support there."
Katie's Comfort House will also include a kitchen stocked with food. When Bradshaw was dying, Julie Teets said, "We went 48 hours without hardly eating anything. There was a cafeteria downstairs but we couldn't walk away from Katie."
Family members and supporters of Katie's Comfort House have been looking for suitable land for the facility for more than a year and may have finally found something.
"We have our eyes on a potential property," Julie Teets said. "We hope to know more about that in a couple weeks."
Since the purchase of the site is still tentative, she declined to say where the property is located other than noting it is near Winchester Medical Center.
"We're very excited about it," Julie Teets said.
When Katie's Comfort House opens, there will be a cost for anyone who utilizes it but Julie Teets said it will be as low as possible.
"We don't ever want to turn somebody away because they can't afford it," she said.
One way the nonprofit will reduce patient expenses is by contracting with local healthcare agencies to staff Katie's Comfort House. Since those agencies are already set up to process insurance information, that means at least some of a patient's costs should be covered by his or her health policy.
"Our advisors at Winchester Medical Center suggested that option," said Brandon Teets, Bradshaw's other brother and CEO of the nonprofit working to open Katie's Comfort House. "We're trying to do it right from the beginning."
Julie, Brandon and Michael Teets said they want Katie's Comfort House to be so successful, it will be modeled in other communities across the country.
"We're not stopping once we get the first one done," Julie Teets said. "There are other areas that need it, too."
"Katie's name will always be out there," Brandon Teets added.
To learn more about Katie's Comfort House and its progress toward construction, visit katiescomforthouse.com.
