WINCHESTER — A New York-based nonprofit's plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America will include a parade through the streets of Winchester.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation of Staten Island, N.Y., announced Monday that it will stage a 42-day event called the Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen, where Frank Siller, CEO of Tunnel to Towers, plans to walk more than 500 miles and pass through six states over the course of 42 days.
"This year marks the 20th anniversary of my brother and many of his fellow first responders making the ultimate sacrifice while helping those in need," said Siller, referring to his younger sibling Stephen Gerard Siller, a New York firefighter who died while trying to rescue people from the World Trade Center. "Through the Never Forget Walk we'll unite communities from Washington, D.C., to New York City and everywhere in between in honor of the heroes we lost on 9/11."
Tunnel to Towers was established by Frank Siller to honor first responders and military personnel. The nonprofit has raised nearly $250 million for assistance programs, including an ongoing initiative to pay off the mortgages of families whose loved ones died while helping others.
Siller will begin the Never Forget Walk on Aug. 1 in Washington, D.C. His first stop will be on Aug. 7 in Winchester, at which time members of the community will be invited to join him in a parade to honor his brother and others like him who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. Additional details about the parade will be released as the event draws nearer, Siller said.
The Winchester parade will be the first of seven planned parades during the Never Forget Walk. The others are scheduled for Aug. 14 in Cumberland, Maryland, Aug. 21 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Sept. 4 in Easton, Pennsylvania, Sept. 5 in Morristown, New Jersey, and Sept. 10 in Staten Island.
For more information about Tunnel to Towers and the Never Forget Walk, including updates on the Winchester parade scheduled for Aug. 7, visit t2t.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.