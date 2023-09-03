WINCHESTER — Parents and caregivers who feel stressed or overwhelmed could get a new perspective on raising kids by getting buzzed.
To be clear, we're talking about The Big Buzz, a free parenting conference sponsored by the Winchester-based nonprofits Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) and The Baby Buzz.
The Big Buzz, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Winchester Public Schools' Douglas School Central Administrative Office at 598 N. Kent St., will endeavor to answer many of the questions asked by parents, such as:
- How can I and/or my child be calmer?
- When should I take my child to the dentist?
- How do I support speech development?
- How do I navigate breastfeeding?
The Big Buzz will address those issues and more with four guest speakers — Hunter Nicole, Emily Bender, Melissa Gibson and Leisa Thomsen — who will offer presentations on lactation, infant oral health, the benefits of calmness and child development.
Additionally, more than a dozen local vendors and nonprofit service providers will be on hand with informative displays, there will be raffles of family-themed gift baskets, door prizes will be offered and a local police officer will perform car seat safety inspections upon request.
Parents don't need to leave the kids at home, either, because a playroom will be set up for their entertainment. Children can attend a music class while they're there, and adults can take a session on how to prepare baby food at home.
Perhaps best of all, everyone who attends will be served a free barbecue lunch from Bonnie Blue Southern Market and Bakery and free coffee from Hopscotch Coffee and Records, both in Winchester.
Pam Haefner, executive director of The Big Buzz, and Sara Schoonover-Martin, executive director of Healthy Families NSV, recently explained how their two organizations came together to offer their first parenting conference.
Healthy Families NSV launched 25 years ago to teach new parents — especially those who were never properly parented themselves — how to raise a child.
The Baby Buzz was established in 2018 in Loudoun County by Pam Haefner, a licensed clinical social worker who wanted to connect parents of children 3 and under with community and educational resources. But after holding three informational parenting events in Middleburg, the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled her plans for a fourth.
"During COVID, my husband and I moved our business and our home to Winchester," Haefner said. "Then I met Sara and we clicked on a lot of different things, primarily on young children and how we serve families."
"I'm so grateful that Pam and her husband moved to Winchester," Schoonover-Martin said, adding that Haefner has accepted an invitation to serve on the board of directors for Healthy Families NSV.
During their first meeting together, Haefner told Schoonover-Martin about the parenting conferences she held in Middleburg. Schoonover-Martin said it would be great to do something similar here.
"We've never had anything like that in Winchester," she said. "I'm super excited to be able to bring it to our community and bring together all the different providers for birth to 3."
Haefner is excited about the free conference, which she said would not be so comprehensive were it not for The Baby Buzz's partnership with Healthy Families NSV.
"They've really made it possible to grow and reach so many more people than I was able to reach before," Haefner said. "I hope that people are flooding in the door. ... The more people that come, the greater event it will be for everybody."
No one will be turned away from The Big Buzz conference, but preregistration is requested so organizers will know how many lunches to provide. To learn more and sign up for The Big Buzz, visit thebabybuzz.org.
