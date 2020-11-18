BERRYVILLE — After 14 months, Norfolk Southern has responded to Berryville Police Chief Neal White’s concerns about trains blocking the East Main Street railroad crossing.
White recently told Berryville Town Council that the railroad company’s regional vice president for government relations contacted him on Nov. 6. Whote was out of the office that day, so he contacted the railroad official on Nov. 9, and they had a conversation about the blockages.
Norfolk Southern reached out to White after The Winchester Star sent an email to the company on Nov. 6 asking why it never responded to Neal’s letter, sent in September 2019, about the blockages. In a follow-up email, company spokesman Jeff DeGraff told the newspaper he was not aware of any concerns in Berryville about the railroad.
“It’s a huge organization,” White said.
In his letter, White detailed a blockage on the East Main Street crossing that lasted from approximately 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019. A train heading north was diverted to a side track so that a southbound train could pass. A malfunction aboard the southbound locomotive forced the northbound train to stay on the siding, which was too long for the space allowed, for an extended period. The blocked crossing led to significant traffic delays and detours, and it was a drain on resources because most Berryville police officers had to divert their attention from other matters to direct traffic.
Town staff members have compiled a list of 37 occasions since January 2019 when trains blocked one of Berryville’s two railroad crossings. Most involved the East Main crossing and not a less traveled crossing on Josephine Street.
Of those occasions, only about 40% actually involved the East Main crossing being blocked by a train. The rest involved trains stopping near the crossing, keeping track sensors activated and causing the stop arms to stay down. Altogether, the listed incidents caused traffic to be blocked for a total of 28 hours and 57 minutes. The longest blockage, overnight on Feb. 29 and March 1 of this year, lasted a little more than three hours.
Officials’ main concern about the blockages is the potential for emergency services being delayed in responding to a fire, police or medical call.
The railroad vice president is reviewing the statistics to try and determine the causes of the blockages, such a whether company logistics were involved and/or the side track needs to be lengthened, White told the council.
He and the vice president plan to have another conversation within a few weeks, he said.
May Jay Arnold was prepared to send Norfolk Southern another letter, a copy of which was included in the council’s agenda packet.
“Over the past two years,” the letter read, “extended street closures related to railroad traffic have become more frequent and will most certainly result in delayed response from emergency response personnel.”
But Arnold decided to wait at least 30 days before considering sending the letter to see what happens amid White’s and the railroad executive’s talks.
“I don’t think we should jab at them,” he said, when Norfolk Southern seems interested in working with the town to resolve the problem.
