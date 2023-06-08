WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department, Winchester Fire & Rescue Department and the Winchester Area NAACP are hosting the North End Summer Kickoff from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Frederick Douglass Park in the city's North End neighborhood.
"The whole police department looks forward to this fun event every year," Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan stated in a media release. "We love going out, playing games like cornhole and basketball, and spending time with Winchester's North End community."
The family-friendly event will include a cornhole competition, basketball, face painting, music from DJ Mitch Wise and an inflatable maze house.
Food has been donated by the Frederick County/Winchester City Law Enforcement Foundation, Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery, Firehouse Subs, Subway on Pleasant Valley Road and Veterans Subs.
Winchester Area NAACP President Michael Faison says "building a positive relationship between the NAACP community and the Police Department is not just about bridging divides, but about forging an alliance based on trust, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to justice and equality."
The North End Summer Kickoff is a community outreach event that has been held since 2018, with a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park is located at 598 N. Kent St. behind the new Winchester Public Schools administrative offices (the old Douglas School).
