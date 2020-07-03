WINCHESTER — The search for the killer of Lorenzo Coles Wheeler continued on Thursday.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said the investigation has included canvassing the street where Wheeler was shot to see if residents have surveillance video of the shooting. “They are combing through evidence and information coming in,” she said of detectives.
Behan said it hasn’t been determined if the motive for the shooting was drug related. However, Wheeler was carrying a quarter-ounce of crack cocaine in his pocket when he was found lying in the road in front of 312 N. Kent St., around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a search warrant affidavit written by police Cpl. Sean C. O’Connor.
A phone, $205 in cash and a machete were among the items seized from Wheeler’s rental car, which was parked near him, according to the affidavit filed in Winchester Circuit Court on Thursday.
Witness Deborah Collins, who ran to help Wheeler and called police, told The Winchester Star on Wednesday that pills were scattered around Wheeler. But Behan said crack was the only drug found on or around Wheeler, 30, who lived in Winchester. A shell casing was also recovered at the scene.
What Wheeler, was doing in the area prior to being shot once in the stomach hasn’t been determined.
Kristine Wheeler, Wheeler’s wife, couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday. Her daughter, Victoria Nicole Buckley, wrote in an online post on the gofundme.com website seeking funeral donations that his death has devastated the family.
“Zoe’s passing was completely unexpected and has left my mother hurt beyond belief,” said Buckley, who couldn’t be reached on Thursday. “Myself and my sister are taking care of her as our family goes through this hard time.”
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call police at 540-662-4131 or Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.