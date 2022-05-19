centerpiece
North-South Skirmish Association competition underway
Latest AP News
- Alaska lawmakers pass budget package to end session
- 'Conversion therapy' ban falls short in Minnesota Senate
- WVa social services workers get raises, dashboard to debut
- Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer
- Hopes of Replenishing RRF Dashed by Senate
- Carbon removal technologies to get $3.5B federal investment
- Court says McCloskeys can't advise right-wing group for free
- Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes an 'embarrassment'
- Michigan expands state's worst-in-nation crime victims fund
- Minnesota sports betting bill advances as budget items stall
Local News
- Work to stabilize dilapidated cabin begins
- Boies gets three-year contract extension as county administrator
- Confederate monument matter now in hands of state appeals court
- Woman injured, driver charged in hit and run
- New dry hydrant will aid fighting fires in Cedar Creek Grade/Middle Road area of Frederick County
- Lake Holiday community celebrating 50th anniversary
- Updates delay action on Prosperity Gardens rezoning request
- 2 Winchester men indicted in separate shooting incidents
- Fish hatchery to replenish small-mouth bass population
- Jan. 6 sedition suspect's trial delayed
AP National Sports
Death Notices
