More vaccines are coming, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday press conference.
Acknowledging frustrations with supply shortages in Virginia and around the country, he announced several changes over the next few days that include a 16% increase in vaccine distribution from the federal government, a new statewide online vaccine dashboard offering greater transparency of information, and an improved statewide system for residents to sign up for vaccines.
The dashboard will be launched immediately, he said, and include information on where vaccines have been distributed and used around Virginia.
The impact of the increase in vaccine deliveries should be seen within a few days, he said, and the statewide sign-up system is still in the works.
Availability of vaccine appointments will still focus on specific groups of people during the next several weeks — people 65 and older, first responders who haven’t received a vaccine yet, and other Phase 1b essential workers like K-12 school staff.
“It will take several weeks to reach everyone, and I ask you to keep that in mind,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reports that 602,983 Virginians have received at least one vaccine dose.
It also reported that 78,261 people are fully vaccinated, up 6,802 from on Tuesday.
The Lord Fairfax Health District has given 23,678 doses, an increase of 406 since Tuesday, and has fully vaccinated 2,852 people, an increase of 167.
Frederick County reported 5,522 doses administered (up 127) as of Wednesday, along with 854 people fully vaccinated (up 49).
Winchester reported 6,637 doses (up 150) and 1,073 fully vaccinated (up 65).
Clarke County reported 1,775 doses (up 36) and 137 fully vaccinated (up 10).
Warren County reported 3,020 doses (up 37) and 260 fully vaccinated (up 12).
Shenandoah County reported 4,352 doses (up 41) and 353 fully vaccinated (up 20).
Page County reported 2,372 doses (up 15) and 175 fully vaccinated (up 11).
Northam on Wednesday also issued an executive order extending the current COVID-19 safety regulations to the end of February.
The regulations, which mostly impose limits on gatherings, late-night restaurant hours and overnight travel in Virginia, were issued in December and had been due to expire on Sunday, he said.
Though optimistic about the hundreds of thousands of Virginians already vaccinated, Northam said, “This is no time to let down our guard.”
Recent increases in cases around the health district are still concerning, said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene.
“I honestly think people are trying to behave themselves,” he said on Tuesday. “But it’s wintertime, and this virus seems to like the winter. And people are letting their guard down.”
Though he doesn’t think single-day spikes tell a story as clearly as seven-day averages and other consistent increases, he said case numbers are undoubtedly alarming and should be taken seriously.
Still, the vaccine rollout deserves optimism, he told Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors at a Tuesday meeting.
In its three community clinics, so far, the Health Department has administered more than 23,000 shots locally, he said, calling it a “fairly impressive” number that approaches 10% of the population.
“And while that doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s, I think, higher than most other parts of Virginia,” he said.
A big part of that is the partnership that the Health Department has with Valley Health and Shenandoah University and the communities and health-care workers who have volunteered, he said.
“I haven’t looked in every district, but we’re certainly a leader,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.