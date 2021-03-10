Virginia is on a trajectory to meeting the demand of the Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccination group by mid-April.
Speaking Tuesday at a news conference in Richmond, Dr. Danny Avula, vaccine coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health, said a bump in vaccine availability later this month will help state and local health departments ensure the vaccine serves a greater need.
Phase 1b is the second in Virginia's three-phase process to get the vaccine to those most at risk of serious illness or death from the virus as well as essential workers who contribute most immediately to a functioning society.
Phase 1a includes people 65 and older as well as front-line health care workers and first responders.
Phase 1b includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as essential workers like teachers and child care staff, police and others. For a full list, visit tinyurl.com/7nhdu7v2.
The Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, is administering the vaccine to everyone who qualifies under phases 1a and 1b.
The White House aims to make the vaccine available to all Americans by the end of May, Avula said.
“I would say we’re probably going to be a little bit ahead of that schedule in Virginia for everybody who wants to get vaccinated,” he said.
Next week, the state expects to receive 188,000 first doses and between 160,000 and 170,000 second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, he said.
There’s no confirmation of the next allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but he expects just over 100,000 starting in the week of March 29.
These allocations are in addition to what the federal government is providing directly to national chain pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Administering the vaccine is a huge part of reaching herd immunity, said Avula but so is addressing vaccine hesitancy among groups of people uncertain of its safety or its necessity.
One large group that he said the state has successfully reached is the African American community whose members, as recently as December, were hesitant to receive the vaccine.
“That’s changed dramatically,” he said.
With the help of private health providers, he said officials are helping people “get off the fence” about whether to receive a vaccine.
Now, he said the state is shifting its messaging to reach other groups.
“Where we see the most hesitancy is actually among white Republicans living in rural areas,” he said.
As Virginia reaches a complete year of the COVID-19 pandemic this week, Gov. Ralph Northam praised vaccine efforts while acknowledging the grief, uncertainty and difficulty that residents have suffered.
“A year ago this week we had our first known case of COVID and our first known death. It has been a tough year for everyone,” he said. “None of us knew what was coming.”
He also stressed how far Virginia has come in being able to meet that challenge.
“Our cases are going down and our vaccinations are going up,” he said.
Virginia, which Northam said is 11th in the country in terms of doses given and sixth in terms of doses used, has exceeded the goal it had set for early summer of administering 50,000 shots a day.
On Tuesday, the VDH reported it administered 63,357 new doses, and Northam said Virginia is averaging almost 51,000 a day.
Statewide, 1,540,149 people (or 17.9% of the population) statewide have received at least one vaccine dose, an increase of 49,084, and 850,774 people have been fully vaccinated, up 26,887.
The Lord Fairfax district has administered 72,317 doses, an increase of 785, and has fully vaccinated 30,496 people, up 493.
Winchester has reported 9,032 doses so far (up 43), along with 3,681 people fully vaccinated (up 19).
Frederick reported 26,119 doses administered (up 166) and 10,998 people fully vaccinated (up 66).
Clarke reported 5,254 doses (up 57) and 2,283 fully vaccinated (up 33).
Shenandoah reported 14,840 doses (up 184) and 6,071 fully vaccinated (up 117).
Page reported 7,298 doses (up 234) and 3,288 fully vaccinated (up 218).
Warren reported 9,774 doses (up 101) and 4,175 fully vaccinated (up 40).
About 1.5 million of Virginia’s 8.5 million residents have received at least one dose, Northam said.
Next week, he expects to start phasing in a handful of community clinics to offer the vaccine.
But while the vaccine process may be going ahead of plan, Northam stressed the need to stay vigilant.
“It’s going to take a while to reach herd immunity,” he said.
None of the approved vaccines are meant for children younger than 16, and Northam said he doesn’t expect that to change until at least the fall.
“Our message is get vaccinated when you can,” he said. “And also continue to follow the guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.