Total cases of the COVID-19 virus are trending downward around Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
Around the commonwealth, the number of hospitalizations among coronavirus patients is decreasing as well as the numbers of hospitalized patients with pending or positive tests.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting 55,331 COVID-19 cases in Virginia since the pandemic started, including 5,643 hospitalizations and 1,570 deaths. These numbers include 2,414 probable cases, 29 probable hospitalizations because of the coronavirus and 105 deaths likely from the virus.
The most recent positivity rate from tests last calculated on Friday was 7.4%, Northam said.
Though Northam said that total cases of the virus were trending downward around Virginia, the pandemic is still having an impact on the Northern Shenandoah Valley, which has added 101 cases in the last seven days.
Going forward, he said the Health Department will be adding a greater demographic breakdown of COVID-19 cases as it relays more information to the public. The department updates information through a data portal at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Planning to talk more about the pandemic at a Thursday news briefing, he said he has no immediate plans to move the commonwealth forward toward reopening.
Virginia is in Phase 2 of a multi-stage reopening plan.
“We will not be moving into Phase 3 this week,” Northam said.
He reminded people to continue their social-distancing efforts, including washing hands regularly, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others while in public and wearing a mask while in public buildings or around others.
“We know that these things work,” said Northam.
“I am pleased that Virginia is where we are today,” Northam said. “We need to use science; we need to follow our data.”
