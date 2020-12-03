COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia could start as early as mid-December, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
“I strongly encourage every Virginian to get the vaccine,” he said.
He expects pharmaceutical company Pfizer to send about 70,000 vaccines to Virginia in the first round of vaccinations followed by a second dose about three weeks later. Health-care workers and residents at long-term care facilities are among those slated for the first round of vaccinations, he said.
Since it will take several months for the two-dose vaccine to get around to all Virginians, he stressed the importance of continuing efforts to prevent the spread of illness by wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
More than 4,000 Virginians have died from COVID-19, he said, and nearly 15,000 have been hospitalized from the virus.
On Wednesday, Virginia added 2,417 new cases, 158 hospitalizations and 20 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s online dashboard at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
The Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, added 84 cases, six hospitalizations and three deaths.
“The vaccine news is extremely, extremely hopeful,” Northam said. “It is the light at the end of this very long and dark tunnel.”
However, the governor didn’t mince words when he stressed the responsibility of all Virginians to protect one another from illness.
The virus is spreading in a variety of settings, he said, lately in churches and small social gatherings after work or school each day. In the Mount Rogers Health District in southwestern Virginia, he said, entire families are in quarantine after a Thanksgiving Day exposure.
“What all of these settings have in common is that people are getting together, often indoors in places where they feel safe and they let their guard down,” he said.
“[If] you think your right to ignore public health advice trumps your neighbor’s right to not get infected by you, these cases will just continue going up. It’s just selfish,” he said. “Rights are important, but we also need to emphasize responsibility.”
Asking everyone to be part of the solution, he doubled down on the idea of shared community responsibility to work toward a healthy society and economy.
“The enemy is the virus,” he said. “We all need to work together to attack the virus, not each other.”
