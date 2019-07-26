WHITE POST — Gov. Ralph Northam came to Clarke County on Thursday to formally announce plans to bring high-speed internet to an area not yet connected to it.
The county is receiving a $209,513 grant through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI), which provides localities funds to encourage private companies to extend broadband to places where it is not available. The money will be forwarded to Comcast, which plans to connect as many as 97 homes and businesses in White Post, an unincorporated village off Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) with about 750 residents.
Comcast is to match the VATI funds with $119,463 of its own, which will bring the total amount being spent on the project to $328,976.
Many rural parts of Virginia do not have broadband connections. Yet having access to high-speed internet is becoming essential to being able to function in the world, Northam said while visiting White Post Restorations, a small, world-renowned classic automobile restoration firm in the village.
Companies large and small now do much of their business online, the Democratic governor noted, which makes it hard to attract new, job-creating businesses to areas without high-speed internet service.
Pete Engel, president of the White Post Village Association and a business owner, said broadband has become more important to businesses than phones.
“In 2019, there’s no excuse” for a business not having broadband access, Northam said.
Especially in an area roughly 60 miles from Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital, added Bev McKay, the White Post District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Broadband access also is important to households, officials pointed out.
For instance, young people need it at home to be able to complete school assignments, Northam said.
Through “telemedicine,” people now can use the internet to communicate with doctors, said Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County. For seriously ill patients who live in rural areas far from major medical centers, that could mean life or death, she said.
County officials signed the grant agreement in June. Comcast now has 12 months to start providing internet in White Post. Any VATI funds not spent during that time may have to be returned to the state.
The targeted area for high-speed internet connections includes parts of Lord Fairfax Highway east of U.S. 522 and south of U.S. 50, as well as Vista Lane, Stone Quarter Road, Fox Lane and parts of Berrys Ferry Road, Carter’s Line Road and White Post Road.
Comcast will provide its new White Post residential customers internet service at speeds of up to one gigabit per second as well as Xfinity video platform, home, voice and mobile services. Business customers will receive products and services designed to meet businesses’ needs, such as Ethernet network speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second, according to Terry Ellis, the company’s Richmond-based vice president for government and regulatory affairs.
Ellis said the company also will offer its Internet Essentials Program, which provides reduced-price broadband to qualifying low-income households.
Comcast is securing regulatory permits needed to install broadband in White Post, Ellis said. She did not know how soon infrastructure installation will start, but she said the company has received inquires about its services from the village’s residents and businesses.
For the 2019 grant cycle, 11 projects in 12 counties are receiving a total of more than $4.9 million in VATI funds. Northam said a lot more money is needed “to make sure everybody in Virginia has access to broadband.”
That includes residents and businesses in other areas of Clarke County not yet served. However, the VATI grant for White Post is “a good start,” McKay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.