A public hearing on two competing versions of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) goes before the Frederick County Planning Commission tonight.
One version designates an additional 566 acres for extractive mining in northeastern Frederick County. The other denotes that same area for mostly industrial or office uses, but with a sliver of additional mining.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Some residents in northeastern Frederick County are adamantly opposed to the possibility of 566 acres of additional mining in their community. They say the limestone being mined there by Carmeuse Lime & Stone has significantly altered their way of life — and not for the better. They cite frequent blasting, cracks in their water wells, truck traffic, lights at night and a towering stockpile of debris that is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
Lifelong resident Arthur Bragg, who is sometimes called the “mayor of Brucetown,” wryly refers to the stockpile as “almost the eighth wonder of the world.”
“It’s destroyed the whole landscape of the community basically when you look at the Carmeuse mountain on (Route) 11,” Bragg said recently as a group of residents discussed why they are opposed to more mining. “The county should have taken initiative and not given their rights away and made them backfill it.”
Joseph Durbin, a homeowner on Brucetown Road, can see Carmeuse’s stockpile from his house — and he outlined several ways the quarry has impacted his life.
“First of all, I hear the blasting every night when I’m sleeping. It keeps you awake. Sometimes I come out into the backyard, and you can see the dust rolling off the mountain (the stockpile) and it’s dusty air, and it covers my house,” Durbin said. “And the traffic has been horrendous here. It’s getting worse and worse.”
But Logan Thompson, site operations manager at Carmeuse Lime and Stone, an international mining company that operates a 60-acre tract near Clear Brook Park, has said the quarry wants to be “community partners for decades to come,” noting that proffers on a recent rezoning application filed by Carmeuse with the county exemplify this. The application seeks to establish a new mine north of Brucetown Road at some point in the future.
“We work extremely hard to conduct our business in a professional and sustainable way and produce materials that everyone needs,” Thompson said, noting that the mine has been active for more than 70 years. “We recognize it [the stockpile] has grown and is more visible, but as the area grows and expands, so must the quarry to deliver the materials that are necessary.”
About the blasting complaints, Thompson said, “We welcome feedback and we listen to every complaint about structural or well issues caused by blasting. We engage third party experts to help make these determinations. To date, we have not had any well or structural damages definitively linked to blasting.”
Not all residents are opposed to Carmeuse. Some say it adds to the county tax base and provides jobs. The company’s Clear Brook operation has 103 full-time employees. The average salary is $72,000 annually.
And in June of 2020, Carmeuse and Frederick Water, which supplies water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers, entered into an agreement that allows Frederick Water to withdraw as much water as needed from company quarries, helping to address the county’s water needs.
Last updated in 2010, the NELUP is a land-use plan that guides development in the Clear Brook-Stephenson area. While it doesn’t change a property’s zoning designation, the document advises the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors when rezoning applications or potential developments are considered in northeastern Frederick County.
Already on the books in the NELUP, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, are 948 acres designated for extractive mining. In documents to update the plan, a draft map dubbed Scenario B contemplates roughly 566 more acres, while Scenario A would add 107 acres. Scenario B would broaden opportunities for mining east of Interstate 81 near the exit 323 interchange.
Scenario A would bring acreage totals designated for extractive mining in the NELUP to 1,055.68. Scenario B would bring the extractive mining total to 1,514.92 acres.
Brucetown Road resident Brenda Fristoe was a member of the citizen’s committee that released a draft of the revised NELUP in March of 2022. At the time, she felt the draft the group forwarded to an advisory committee recommended changes consistent with the future she envisioned for the county’s northeast. Important for her, this draft did not contemplate more mining north of Brucetown Road, she said.
But then the changes came.
The Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC), a committee of the Planning Commission, soon added 566 acres of extractive mining uses to the NELUP draft in July of 2022.
That was after Carmeuse requested that about 400 acres be set aside in an area where it is seeking to establish a future quarry.
“How dare you,” Fristoe said last week, describing her reaction to the move. “We’re the citizen group. You asked for our input, and we actually live here.”
In Carmeuse’s current rezoning application, the company has proffered to reduce the height of the current 150-foot stockpile by 50 feet by pushing some of the mound over into an adjacent property that it owns.
Contingent upon its rezoning application being approved, Carmeuse also would donate $1 million to the county for safety and efficiency improvements at the intersection of Hopewell Road, U.S. 11 and Brucetown Road. Also as a part of the proffer package, Carmeuse plans to donate two parcels adjacent to that intersection and 30,000 tons of road aggregate.
Additionally, there’s a proffer in the rezoning application that states that if ticketed customer trucks leaving the Carmesue plant via the Brucetown Road exit exceeds 400 trucks per day over any consecutive 30-day period, the company would donate $1 million to Frederick County for road improvements in the Brucetown Road area.
About the rezoning application and traffic concerns, Thompson said, “We are not going to increase traffic counts on the surrounding roads in the area of our rezoning. This rezoning is a continuation of our existing business and not an expansion of our business.”
Proffer statements sent to The Star by Carmeuse officials also show the company would only blast from 11 a.m to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, pending approval of the rezoning application.
Efforts to update the NELUP have drawn considerable public attention, mostly because of the potential for expanded mining operations. During a public input period, about 80% of residents who responded to a county survey made note of “not being in favor of the expansion of the extractive mining uses,” according to County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson.
