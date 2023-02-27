A new version of Frederick County’s Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) will go before the Planning Commission on Wednesday after a review committee reinstated 566 acres of extractive mining.
This marks the second time the plan has come before the Planning Commission in draft form. In December, planners sent the draft back to the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC) after county planning staff recommended removing 566 acres designated for additional extractive mining in the Clear Brook/Stephenson area east of Interstate 81, based on feedback from the public. The Planning Commission, however, expressed concern that the removal might be government overreach and result in potential losses to the county’s tax base.
The NELUP is a blueprint for future development on approximately 21,000 acres in northeastern Frederick County through land-used designations. It was last updated in 2010. What’s coming before the Planning Commission is a proposed update to the plan.
While the NELUP doesn’t rezone properties, it advises the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors as they assess rezoning applications or potential development in the area.
If the plan’s latest version gains approval from the planners and the supervisors, it would afford Carmeuse Lime and Stone, an international mining company with operations in Clear Brook, a better shot of seeing its rezoning applications for expansion approved in the future.
“Consensus was reached by the CPPC to accept some of the staff recommendations, but to redesignate properties in the vicinity of Branson Springs Road, Woodbine Road, & Grace Church Road for primarily Extractive Mining uses, and properties southwest of Rest Church Road & Zachary Ann Lane for Industrial,” according to a staff-prepared document for the NELUP draft that’s headed back to the Planning Commission.
The CPPC-endorsed map returns the NELUP to how it looked prior to a lengthy public input period, at least in terms of extractive mining. Eight of the 13 who serve on the CPPC are Planning Commission members.
Many residents in the Clear Brook/Stephenson area have been vocal in their opposition to more mining. Carmeuse mines pulverized limestone.
Roughly 80% of those who responded to a survey last year indicated more mining would be “detrimental,” Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson said in the fall.
“Those of us who live on Brucetown Road every single day listen to the quarry, the dust, the dirt, the traffic, the trucks, everything is coming through here. I sit out on my back porch and all I hear are a bunch of rocks tumbling down something y’all approved years ago,” a resident told the Planning Commission in December.
Residents have also complained about fly rock from mining operations, which can be a public safety hazard, along with a large Carmeuse stockpile that is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
But others have touted the positive aspects of Carmeuse’s presence in the county. The company has 93 full-time employees and offers an average salary of $72,000 a year. Also, Frederick Water, a water and service provider with about 17,000 customers in the area, entered into a contract with Carmeuse in 2020 to be able to withdraw water from shuttered quarries.
The process of updating the NELUP began in November of 2021 with a citizen’s committee generating a map that recommended non-mining uses for the 566 acres in question.
The CPPC then added 566 acres of extractive mining following a request from Carmeuse. A company representative previously told The Star that Carmeuse requested 400 acres be designated for extractive mining north of Brucetown Road, as opposed to the 566 acres that now appear on the map.
Carmeuse’s rezoning application
As the county is updating the NELUP, Carmeuse Lime and Stone’s application to rezone 391 acres north of Brucetown Road for a future mine is being reviewed by county officials. The land is currently zoned rural/agriculture.
On Dec. 29, Carmeuse filed an application aimed at shifting operations to a new open pit mine in Clear Brook in the next decade or so.
The 60-acre tract Carmeuse currently mines near Clearbrook Park has a remaining lifespan of eight to 15 years, dependent on market conditions, company officials have said.
According to Pearson, the review period for the rezoning application is coming to an end. In in the next two to three months, he expects Carmeuse representatives to meet with the Planning Commission in a work session.
The Board of Supervisors ultimately must weigh in on such a rezoning application.
According to Chris West of Jackson-West LLC, a consultant hired by Carmeuse, roughly 75 acres cited in the application would be used for open quarry operations, while 315 acres would be designated for internal mining roads, berms and temporary stockpiles.
The rezoning application indicates Carmeuse plans to reduce the current stockpile on Martinsburg Pike, as well as make transportation improvements to roads surrounding the mine, as well as various proffers and local donations, contingent upon the application’s approval. Donations would include $250,000 to nearby Stonewall Elementary School, $250,000 to Frederick County Parks and Recreation, $750,00 for the development of a trail system and $250,000 to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Carmeuse officials also have said the 315 acres designated for roads, berms and stockpiles could be repurposed for industrial or commercial development once the lifespan of the future mine expires.
To facilitate improvements to Brucetown Road, which is used by Carmeuse trucks, the company would provide a $1 million donation to the county, pending the rezoning application’s approval.
