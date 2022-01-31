Winchester now has a chance to see some pretty impressive soccer talent up close and personal.
Sunday’s 20-10 victory over the Fredericksburg Fire marked the third game overall and the Winchester Sportsplex debut of the Northern Virginia Football Club’s Major Arena Soccer League 3 team. The men’s semi-pro squad, which is 3-0, is one of nine teams that competes in the Third Division of the MASL.
Owner Mo Sheta formed Northern Virginia FC 25 years ago, but this is the first time the 62-year-old has had a team play games in Winchester. Sheta took ownership of the Winchester Sportsplex in 2019, and he thought having an indoor team would not only benefit his outdoor organization, but also attract interest in the Winchester area.
Northern Virginia FC competes outdoors in both the Eastern Premier Soccer League in the fall and spring and United Soccer League 2 in the summer. Northern Virginia FC’s main outdoor game home is the Virginia Revolution Sportsplex in Leesburg.
Northern Virginia FC’s alumni include more than 20 people who have played professionally, including six who went on to play for the U.S. National Team.
“The person who [runs MASL 3] is a friend of mine I’ve known for a long time, and he asked if I would be interested [in joining],” said Sheta in a phone interview on Saturday. “We were looking for something that would fill the gap [in our schedule] for December, January, February and part of March for our year-round team.”
Sheta said tickets cost $5 for children and $8 for adults, but fans could get T-shirts or other giveaways with the purchase of a ticket. The Sportsplex field is 180 by 85 feet.
Competition is 6 vs. 6 and games last 60 minutes (four 15-minute quarters). Northern Virginia FC had 15 players suit up for Sunday’s game.
For game play, Northern Virginia’s FC’s player pool of more than 45 players range in age from 16 to 31. Sheta said the MASL 3 team is 90 percent non-college players, and the EPSL team is also mostly non-college players. The summer USL 2 team is the squad that showcases the organization’s college players. USL 2 states that since 2010, more than 70 percent of people who have competed in the league have been drafted by Major League Soccer.
Sheta said the MASL 3 players mostly reside in places like Leesburg, Woodbridge and Frederick (Md.).
Northern Virginia plays in the five-team Eastern Division and opened its year with a 10-5 win over the Philadelphia Spartans. The scheduled home opener on Jan. 16 was postponed because of snow. On Jan. 23, Northern Virginia FC improved to 2-0 with a 10-5 win over the Baltimore Kings.
Sheta moved to the United States from Egypt and played collegiately at George Mason. Northern Virginia FC is coached by Sheta’s 37-year-old son Kareem, who played in the Egyptian First Division, and the roster includes another one of Sheta’s sons, 31-year-old AJ, who was on the Egyptian U-17 and U-19 teams.
Against the Kings, 23-year-old Alton West starred with three goals and two assists, and on Sunday he celebrated his opening goal by cartwheeling into a backflip.
The roster also includes former college players like George Mason’s Ahmed Ismail (28) and Duke’s Brandon Williamson (23), who earned the team’s Man of the Match honor in Sunday’s win. Williamson started 64 games at Duke. Former James Madison University defender Brandon Clegge, a 23-year-old, played his last game with Northern Virginia FC on Sunday and is moving on to Maryland Bobcats FC, a professional team in the National Independent Soccer Association.
Sheta says it hasn’t been an adjustment for his team to play indoors. That was evident early in Sunday’s game, as Northern Virginia FC controlled the run of play and put the pressure on the Fredericksburg Fire right from the start to take a 5-1 lead after one quarter and 12-1 edge at the half. The Fire came into the game with a 2-0 record and had only surrendered 11 goals in their first two games.
“Even when we’re outdoors, most of our training is small-sided in small areas to give our players better control,” Sheta said. “Everybody on the team knows each other. It’s fun for the guys. It’s a little bit different, but we still play soccer and don’t just rely on the walls. Some teams hit off the wall most of the time. We still emphasize the point of playing soccer and just use the wall when it’s really needed.”
Sheta says the top two teams from both the Eastern and Western divisions will advance to the playoffs this year after the regular season ends in late March. Skyline City of Frederick (Md.) is the fifth team in the Eastern Division, and Des Moines United FC, FC Wichita, Springfield (Mo.) Demize and Sunflower State FC (Kan.) compete in the Midwest Division.
Sheta said he hopes people enjoy the new soccer product in Winchester. and added he’s looking into featuring other semi-sports at the Sportsplex as well.
“[The Sportsplex] has one of the nicest fields in the area, including Northern Virginia,” Sheta said. “I think this area could be well-suited to minor league sports like box lacrosse, maybe flag football, maybe roller derby.”
Northern Virginia’s remaining home schedule features games against Baltimore on Feb. 12 (8 p.m.); Skyline on Feb. 20 (6 p.m.); Fredericksburg on March 13 (6 p.m.); and Philadelphia on March 20 (6 p.m.). The team is next in action at 7 p.m. on Saturday in a rematch with the Fire at the Fredericksburg Field House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.