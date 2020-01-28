WINCHESTER — A project that would extend the new Crossover Boulevard from the Heritage Commons property to Front Royal Pike has been postponed indefinitely.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said at Monday’s Transportation Committee meeting that the extension, called the Northern Y, doesn’t have the funding to move forward.
The Northern Y was originally estimated to cost $2.4 million, with Winchester-based Glaize Developments providing up to $1.2 million and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) funding the remainder.
According to county tax maps, an LLC listed under Glaize Developments owns 12.7 acres north of the Heritage Commons site where the Northern Y was to be developed. The 150-acre Heritage Commons is slated for residential and commercial development.
But as design work on the Northern Y project advanced, the cost estimate rose to about $6 million, with neither Glaize nor VDOT agreeing to provide additional funding. Frederick County, which is facing budget issues, does not have the funds to contribute.
“At that point, we reached a bit of an impasse,” Bishop said. “Of course, there is no money in the county budget.”
On Monday, the Transportation Committee recommended that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors return $2.193 million in VDOT revenue-sharing funds earmarked for the Northern Y.
According to Bishop, if the county doesn’t return the money and work doesn’t start on the project within a year, VDOT will de-allocate the funds in January 2021.
“Frankly, I hate to ever say, ‘Give money away,’ but we don’t have a way to use this money,” Bishop said. “And it’s my opinion, and nothing more than my personal opinion, that it’s a better good faith effort, if you will, to go ahead and cancel the project. The money goes back into the revenue-sharing pool [and] makes the revenue-sharing pool bigger and that much more likely that our [funding] applications get approved, as opposed to sitting on it for another year and waiting for it to be taken back.”
The failure of the Northern Y project to move forward will not affect Frederick County’s construction of the Crossover Boulevard bridge over Interstate 81 that is underway.
(1) comment
So I assume we will have a bridge that goes to never never land now?
