BERRYVILLE — Clarke County clients of Northwestern Community Services soon will no longer have to travel elsewhere to receive care.
Friday afternoon, the regional publicly-funded provider of emotional and behavioral health services held a grand opening for its new clinic at 309 W. Main St. in Berryville. The clinic is inside a house beside the Clarke County Public Schools’ administration building.
Northwestern is waiting for its license from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to operate the clinic before it starts seeing clients there. Chief Executive Officer Michael Elwell anticipates getting the license in the coming week.
All he has to do is slip it into a frame already hanging on the wall for it. Then the staff will be ready to roll.
Based in Winchester, the organization also has clinics in Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
Northwestern serves both children and adults with emotional and behavioral disorders, mental illnesses, substance abuse problems and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fees for services charged to clients are based on their ability to pay.
Elwell said Northwestern as well as Clarke County officials have been working to establish a clinic in the county.
Northwestern has approximately 300 clients who live there. That’s less than 10% of its clientele. But some of those people have a hard time obtaining transportation to its clinics elsewhere, according to Elwell.
After the Berryville clinic opens, he expects the number of clients from the county to increase, he said.
He cited studies showing that roughly 5% of the general population suffers from some type of psychological issue, ranging in severity from common anxiety to addictions to illegal substances.
Economic and socialization constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also are taking tolls on people’s emotional and psychological well-being, he acknowledged.
“We want to provide people services before they have a mental health crisis,” said Elwell.
The new clinic is not set up to handle emergency care.
Rather, “this is about getting ahead of the curve,” keeping people’s troubles from exacerbating to the point at which they get out of control, said Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
Last July, in an interview with The Winchester Star, White said his department responded to 87 mental health crisis calls between 2018 and 2020. Often, those calls resulted in police officers having to remain in a hospital emergency department with the people having crises until they could be transferred to a state psychiatric hospital — if a transfer was possible. Some state hospitals have suspended admitting patients, in part because of staffing shortages amid spikes in the number of people needing care.
With the new Berryville clinic, people needing emotional and behavioral care “can be referred to this setting before they have to go into an involuntary setting,” White said while attending Friday’s grand opening.
“We’re so pleased to have this facility here,” said Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper. “We really need it.”
The two-story house containing the new clinic was the school division’s offices before they moved into the former Berryville Primary School next door several years ago.
Northwestern is leasing the house from the school division for $800 per month, including utilities.
Crews spent about eight months renovating the house.
“We hope they have a smooth transition” into providing services there, said Matthew Bass, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District member. “It’s good to see the reuse of this property.”
“It has a nice home feel to it,” added supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District.
Visitors entering through the front door step into a waiting area with chairs on the left and an electric fireplace on the right. The reception desk is around the left-side corner. A back entrance and exit leads to a large lot where staff and clients will park.
Offices are upstairs. Clients mainly will be seen downstairs.
Employees from other clinics initially will work at the West Main Street location on a rotating basis. Elwell said Northwestern is seeking to hire healthcare workers and clerical staff from the immediate Clarke County area to work there on a permanent basis.
Once it opens, the facility initially will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those hours eventually could be expanded, Elwell indicated, if the need arises.
The clinic’s phone number will be 540-277-8080. However, anyone who needs emergency mental health services should call 540-667-0145.
About 50 invited guests attended the grand opening.
