WINCHESTER — One month after its request to open a new facility ended in a tense exchange with City Council, Northwestern Community Services is once again seeking Winchester’s blessing to consolidate two of its local offices.
But first the city wants to know if the nonprofit agency has stepped up its efforts to vaccinate employees against COVID-19 so they can once again return to in-person meetings with clients who rely on their assistance.
“There was some confusion regarding that at the full [City] Council meeting last month,” Northwestern Community Services (NCS) CEO Michael Elwell said at the start of his presentation Wednesday to council’s Public Health and Safety Committee.
On April 13, Elwell asked council to support a resolution allowing NCS to seek a $4 million loan to buy a new facility in Frederick County that would consolidate two of its Winchester-area counseling and psychiatric clinics — one at 158 Front Royal Pike, the other at 214 S. Braddock St.
NCS, which is based in Front Royal, is a regional health-care agency that offers support and counseling to an average of 4,000 to 5,000 people per year who are struggling with mental health or addiction issues. Patients only pay what they can afford, so the agency receives additional operating funds from local, state and federal governments. That means it must receive permission from the governing bodies of each locality it serves — Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page — whenever it wants to spend significant amounts of money.
City Council last month initially seemed amenable to Elwell’s desire to seek a $4 million loan that would be repaid solely by NCS. However, the tone of the conversation took a sudden turn when Elwell said only 45% of Northwestern’s 268 employees — 240 of whom have direct interactions with patients — had agreed at that time to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Several councilors criticized the percentage, saying more than half of NCS personnel cannot hold in-person sessions with patients and that many of Northwestern’s clients cannot afford smartphones or tablets to utilize the nonprofit’s alternative telemedicine services. Elwell was also called out for not providing a specific location for the proposed Frederick County office, not offering details on transportation options for clients who need to visit the new facility and for not attending an April 6 Finance Committee meeting where he could have offered additional insight into his request.
City Council voted 4-4-1 last month on granting permission to NCS to apply for a loan. According to council’s bylaws, a tie vote equals a denial.
Elwell returned to Winchester on Wednesday for a second try.
According to data he presented to council’s Public Health and Safety Committee, the percentage of Northwestern employees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 had risen to 52% — 139 of 268 staffers — as of April 28.
“We do not require our employees to be vaccinated, and we do not require them to tell us they’ve been vaccinated,” Elwell told the committee. “We have a very aggressive marketing campaign to encourage them to be vaccinated.”
Throughout the pandemic, Elwell said, 104 NCS doctors and counselors continued to meet with clients in-person, sometimes utilizing the emergency department at Winchester Medical Center to maintain adequate social distancing. Some of those 104, he said, were among the 30 NCS employees who either contracted COVID-19 or were exposed to it over the past year.
As for the proposed new facility in Frederick County, Elwell has still not told city officials where it would be located but noted NCS no longer intends to seek a $4 million construction loan. Instead, the agency plans to apply for a $2.2 million property loan that it would repay over 40 years.
“We have found an appropriate facility that is enough to accommodate all of our business that we currently have in Frederick, the city of Winchester and parts of Clarke County,” Elwell said.
Wherever the structure is located, NCS has pledged to offer free transportation to the site for residents of Winchester and Frederick County. Buying a van, hiring a driver and covering fuel and maintenance for the first year will cost Northwestern an estimated $52,875.99.
Merging the two leased Winchester-area locations into a single Frederick County building that NCS would own, Elwell said, would save Northwestern $14,314.80 per month, which totals $171,777.60 per year.
“We pay $20,000 a month in terms of lease payments,” Elwell said. “It’s time for us to move and be more financially stable.”
The committee voted unanimously to forward Elwell’s revised request to the full City Council with a recommendation for approval. Council is expected to consider the resolution at its June 8 business meeting.
Attending Wednesday evening’s Winchester Public Health and Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach and Evan Clark.
