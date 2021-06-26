BERRYVILLE — Clients of Northwestern Community Services who live in Clarke County soon will be able to access care locally.
The regional nonprofit organization has signed a lease to open a satellite office in Berryville, CEO Michael Elwell confirmed Friday.
Northwestern serves children and adults with emotional and behavioral disorders, mental illnesses, substance abuse problems and intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization receives public funding. A client's fees are based on their ability to pay, according to Northwestern's website.
The satellite office will be in a house next to Clarke County Public Schools' administration building on West Main Street. The school division's offices were in the house before they relocated next door to the former Berryville Primary School.
"It's set idle for three years now," division Superintendent Chuck Boies said of the house.
Northwestern began discussing with Clarke County officials the possibility of opening location in the county before the COVID-19 pandemic started, Elwell said. The pandemic delayed those plans.
Based in Front Royal, Northwestern already has facilities in the Winchester area as well as in Page and Shenandoah counties. The organization is moving forward with plans to open a new facility in Frederick County that will combine the operations of two of its Winchester-area counseling and psychiatric clinics — one at 158 Front Royal Pike, the other at 214 S. Braddock St.
Having an office in Berryville will be "a very positive thing for the community," Elwell said, because Clarke County residents no longer will have to travel to Winchester for services.
"Not all of our clients have transportation," he said.
Elwell said less than 10 percent of Northwestern's clients — he estimated about 300 — are Clarke residents.
"I hope we get an increase in the number of residents ... wanting our services," he said.
It hasn't been decided what services Northwestern will offer in Berryville, though Elwell anticipates case management and peer support services will be made available.
Northwestern will lease the house from the school division for $800 per month. That includes utilities. Elwell described the cost as "very reasonable."
The organization hopes to be able to open its satellite office there in August, after some renovations are done.
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said a paved lot behind the house should provide ample parking for clients and employees.
After the renovations are finished, Northwestern plans to hold an open house at the facility it starts serving clients there, Elwell said.
