WINCHESTER — There’s only a handful of days remaining until Thanksgiving. How prepared are you?
Likely, many of you reading this will spend the weekend cleaning, getting bedrooms ready for out-of-town guests, making a grocery list, and heading to the stores to buy food and supplies for one of the biggest meals of the year.
Something to add to your list: purchase wine. It’s a classic beverage to enjoy with turkey and all the trimmings, plus it just may help to ease the stress of the holiday hosts.
Whether you are packing up the car to head home for the holidays and need something to bring, or are searching for ideas on what to serve with your Thanksgiving meal, here’s a handy guide. We met with Charlie Fish, sommelier and owner of Murphy Beverage Co. in Old Town Winchester, and Debbie Hottinger, sommelier of Wine Mill on Featherbed Lane in Winchester, to get their personal recommendations of what to pour.
An overall tip? Look for wines that won’t overpower your meal — think light-bodied wines.
“You have so many flavors on your holiday table. If you have a wine that is big and complex and layered, it’s not going to with everything,” said Hottinger.
“So with all those flavors you have sweet potatoes, stuffing that has sage in it, you have turkey that could have butter and bacon flavored with it. You just want something that everybody is going to like and that’s easy to drink.”
Pierre Chainier Rosé Brut
Type: Dry sparkling rosé
Region: France
Tasting Notes: Forward red fruit on the nose combined with citrus aromas. A well-balanced wine, with aromatic fruit on the palate.
Why pour it: “It’s always nice to start with something sparkly, and I just love pink sparkly. It’s celebratory. It’s got strawberry flavors, it’s not terribly acidic. It’s a nice complex, little affordable bottle. Serve it before dinner,” said Fish.
$14.99, available at Murphy Beverage Co.
JNSQ Rosé Cru
Type: A dry Rosé blend of Grenache, Pinot Gris, Syrah, Viognier
Region: California
Tasting notes: Moderate bodied with apple, subtle red cherry and strawberry fruit with chamomile. Barely noticeable tannins.
Why pour it: “Rosés are not just for summertime, they are for year-round. It is a delicious grenache-based wine, nice aromatics, a touch of strawberry and bing cherry. This wine just has that certain je ne sais quoi,” said Hottinger.
$31.98, available at Wine Mill
Villa Wolf Gerwürztraminer 2018
Type: Gerwürztraminer, a dry spicy white
Region: Germany
Tasting notes: Clean, fruity and light, with a juicy texture and aromas of spice and fresh roses.
Why pour it: “This is extraordinarily good. I don’t think there’s much that goes better with turkey than Gerwürztraminer. It’s got that spice characteristic, it has a hint of sweet spice to it, but not sugar-sweet. It’ll compliment everything beautifully,” Fish.
$13.59, available at Murphy Beverage Co.
Depeuble Pere et Fils Beaujolais 2018
Type: Beaujolais, a fruit-forward light-bodied red
Region: France
Tasting notes: Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, olallieberries, boysenberries, cinnamon, cherry pit, violets, petunias, red currants, black currants, and graham crackers.
Why pour it: “It’s a little fruit-forward, it’s not real tannic, it’s not real dry. It’s very approachable, easy for people to drink. Not too big... It would even go with turkey,” said Hottinger.
$17.98, available at Wine Mill
Lamblin and Fils Pinot Noir 2018
Type: Pinot Noir, light-bodied red
Region: France
Tasting notes: Red fruits and spices, the richness of Merlot with the fruit and finesse of Cabernet Sauvingon.
Why pour it: “It’s light, easy to drink, it doesn’t fight with anything. Everybody likes it, it’s very approachable," said Hottinger.
$12.98, available at Wine Mill
Clos La Coutale Cahors 2017
Type: Malbec
Region: France
Tasting notes: Dark fruits, plums, black cherries.
Why pour it: “One reason to pour it is because it could make peope take notice. Especially the ones that think Malbec comes from Argentina! It doesn’t, it comes from France. Clos La Coutale comes from Cahors, it has 20% Merlot blended in. It’s also called a ‘black wine’ because it’s so inky. It’s rustic and could stand up to lamb if that’s your holiday fare," said Fish.
$20.59, available at Murphy Beverage Co.
