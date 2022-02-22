WINCHESTER — Shortly before sunrise on Jan. 31, Sam DeBergh was driving to work at the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) when he saw the northbound Chevy pickup truck in front of him cross into oncoming traffic in the 900 block of South Pleasant Valley Road. The Chevy collided with a southbound GMC pickup that almost immediately burst into flames.
Without hesitation, DeBergh stopped his vehicle and ran to the victim's pickup, pulling her out through a broken window before the flames could reach her. He then helped the man who had been driving the Chevy get clear of the scene before calling 911.
Afterward, "He said, 'That's what everybody would do, right?'" Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said on Tuesday.
To honor DeBergh's heroism, city officials held a surprise luncheon and award presentation in his honor on Feb. 4.
When DeBergh walked into the lunchroom at the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility, he was surprised to see a roomful of coworkers and city representatives. A YouTube video captured his confused reaction as everyone cheered and applauded.
"What is this all for?" DeBergh asked.
"For you," replied his boss, Opequon Water Reclamation Facility Manager Corey Crabill. "You're the hero."
"We just wanted to thank you for making that [911] phone call and doing what you did that day," Winchester Police Sgt. Chaz Niang told DeBergh.
Niang, who was one of the officers who responded to the crash, started to present DeBergh with a special award for his heroism, but DeBergh was more interested in the welfare of the people he saved. The Feb. 4 luncheon had been his first opportunity to find out what happened to the man and woman involved in the crash.
Niang told him both drivers were checked out at Winchester Medical Center and escaped serious injuries, thanks in large part to DeBergh getting them away before the vehicles were totally consumed by flames.
The officer then handed DeBergh a small trophy with the inscription: "In recognition of your heroic actions. Samuel DeBergh. 01/31/2022."
That was followed by Battalion Chief T.J. Vaught of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department giving DeBergh a department hat and T-shirt "so you can transfer over to Fire and Rescue anytime you want to. Seems like you've already got the skills and the talent."
DeBergh seems pretty committed to his current job, though. After his heroic actions on Jan. 31, he called Crabill to apologize in advance for potentially being late for work.
"He actually made it on time and was able to share pictures and the story of his adventure," Crabill wrote in a Jan. 31 email to Rouss City Hall. "... Sam is a very humble and unusually quiet person, but I didn’t want his actions to go unheard."
On Tuesday, Niang said the Jan. 31 crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. For now, officials are not releasing the names of the man and woman involved in the collision.
