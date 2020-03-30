MBS - Jayleen Cruz

Clarke County High School senior Jayleen Cruz is on the color guard in the school's marching band. 

Name: Jayleen Cruz

School, Year and Age: Clarke County High School, senior, 18

Instrument: Color guard

Parents: Rose Marie and Geronimo Cruz

Hometown: Berryville

What do you love about band: That they become a second family to you.

Favorite moment in band: When we perform a show and we all tell each how good we did but in reality sometimes wasn’t good. 

Most embarrassing moment in band: When my rifle hit my head. 

First instrument you learned to play: Guard wise, I learned how to do flag first.

Favorite musician/band: Harry Styles

Favorite music genre: Pop

Plans after high school: Go to a college and become a clinical psychologist. 

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Bora Bora

Who do you look up to?: My mother 

Favorite teacher: Mrs. McKenney

Favorite subject: Sociology/psychology 

