Name: Jayleen Cruz
School, Year and Age: Clarke County High School, senior, 18
Instrument: Color guard
Parents: Rose Marie and Geronimo Cruz
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about band: That they become a second family to you.
Favorite moment in band: When we perform a show and we all tell each how good we did but in reality sometimes wasn’t good.
Most embarrassing moment in band: When my rifle hit my head.
First instrument you learned to play: Guard wise, I learned how to do flag first.
Favorite musician/band: Harry Styles
Favorite music genre: Pop
Plans after high school: Go to a college and become a clinical psychologist.
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Bora Bora
Who do you look up to?: My mother
Favorite teacher: Mrs. McKenney
Favorite subject: Sociology/psychology
— Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
