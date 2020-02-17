Name: Jenna Sardelis
School, Year, and Age: Clarke County High School, senior, 17
Instrument: Marimba
Parents: Kendra Sardelis and Doug Sardelis
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about band: That I get to spend everyday with my best friends.
Favorite moment in band: Racing Weej (assistant band director) while she was on the ATV.
Most embarrassing moment in band: I fell down a mountain at band camp.
First instrument you learned to play: Alto saxophone
How did you get into music?: I thought my brother was cool in band so I followed him
Favorite musician/band: AJR
Favorite music genre: Pop
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year college and major in astrophysics.
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be?: Greece
Favorite movie: "Grease"
Favorite food: Five Guys burgers
Best concert you’ve been to: Miranda Cosgrove
— Compiled by Anna Merod
