MBS - John Kizer

Clarke County High School senior John Kizer plays percussion for the school's marching band. 

 By ANNA MEROD The Winchester Star

Name: John Kizer

School, Year, and Age: Clarke County High School, Senior, 17

Instrument: Percussion

Parents: Kristen Kizer

Hometown: Berryville, Va.

What do you love about band: Band is like my second family.

Favorite moment in band: When I became drum captain.

Most embarrassing moment in band: I’ve ripped my pants four times in band.

First instrument you learned to play: Trumpet

How did you get into music?: I listened to Rock as a kid, and it influenced me to learn drum set.

Favorite musician/band: Rush

Favorite music genre: Rock

Plans after high school: Attend college and pursue an English major.

Who do you look up to?: My mother

Favorite subject: English

Favorite food: Tacos

Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Guitar

— Compiled by Anna Merod 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.