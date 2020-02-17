Name: John Kizer
School, Year, and Age: Clarke County High School, Senior, 17
Instrument: Percussion
Parents: Kristen Kizer
Hometown: Berryville, Va.
What do you love about band: Band is like my second family.
Favorite moment in band: When I became drum captain.
Most embarrassing moment in band: I’ve ripped my pants four times in band.
First instrument you learned to play: Trumpet
How did you get into music?: I listened to Rock as a kid, and it influenced me to learn drum set.
Favorite musician/band: Rush
Favorite music genre: Rock
Plans after high school: Attend college and pursue an English major.
Who do you look up to?: My mother
Favorite subject: English
Favorite food: Tacos
Is there an instrument you still want to learn to play?: Guitar
— Compiled by Anna Merod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.